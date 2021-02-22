'Anupamaa' Written Update Feb 20: Vanraj Decides To Celebrate His Birthday With His Family

Anupamaa February 20 episode starts with Kinjal telling Pakhi that she is selfish, and not so young that she doesn’t even think about others. She says that Vanraj made a mistake, but Pakhi blames Anupamaa and leaves the house. She further adds that she knows it’s because of Kavya’s ill-treatment that she returned home. Kinjal also taunts Pakhi and leaves. Vanraj asks Pakhi how can she go out of their house without informing him. She apologises and wishes him on his birthday.

Baa asks Vanraj to change his clothes so that they can start the pooja. Baa further explains the plan and tells that Vanraj will spend the day with his Baa. Vanraj starts to worry and thinks about Kavya, that she is waiting for him and how he can leave. Pakhi says Vanraj already has a plan to go out with Kavya. She says that Kavya has planned an outdoor party for him. Baa gets a little emotional and tells him that her son’s birthday for her is like the Janmashtami festival. She continues that how will she celebrate if her Lord Krishna is not present. Baa further asks Vanraj if he will enjoy his birthday with Kavya. He responds that he can never see his Baa (mother) upset and thus will be celebrating his birthday with his family.

Meanwhile, Kavya keeps calling Vanraj to get the updates. His phone turns off due to no charge in it, and thus, he keeps it on the charge. Kavya calls Pakhi and scolds her for leaving the house without informing anyone. She asks her to get Vanraj on call. Pakhi tells her that Kavya wished to celebrate Vanraj’s birthday without her, but he is celebrating his birthday with his family. Anupamaa enters and apologises to Kavya for Pakhi’s rude behaviour.

Kavya tells that since Vanraj has made his choice, now she will do the same. At home, Panditji enters and blesses Kinjal, her hubby, Toshu and Vanraj and Anupamaa to stay together forever. Kavya enters the scene. Everyone is shocked to see her. Vanraj drags her away, while Baa asks Anupamaa not to let Kavya enter their house.

