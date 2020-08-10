Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, Krystle D’Souza & Other TV Divas' Weekend Diaries; Check Out!

It has been months since the world is fighting the global pandemic of Coronavirus. But, despite the crisis and the challenges being faced by the Indian celebrities, they seem to not back down and have been adapting to the ‘new normal’. Here's what the female celebrities of the Indian television industry were up to this weekend (August 8-August 9)

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is one of the most popular names in the Indian television industry. The actor had been quarantined with husband, Vivek Dahiya, who is also an Indian television personality. Divyanka was seen spending this weekend binge-watching the newly released web-series, Bandish Bandits on the OTT platform, Amazon Prime Video.

On August 9, 2020, the actor took to her official Instagram handle to post a video of herself preparing some snacks and getting ready to watch the web-series. She captioned the video, “Weekend ka asli maza matlab binge watching #BandishBandits with my all time favourite snacks and cuppa coffee☕ @PrimeVideoIn”.

Krystle D’Souza

Krystle D’Souza is a very well-known Indian television personality. The actor has appeared in many daily soaps and has successfully created a huge fan-base for herself. This weekend, Krystle D’Souza was seen attending a Sunday brunch through a Zoom Call. On August 9, 2020, the actor took to her official Instagram handle to post a picture of herself getting ready for a Sunday Brunch Zoom Call. She captioned the picture, “Ready for my zoom call-Sunday brunch 💋”.

Kritika Kamra

Kritika Kamra has been a part of the Indian television industry for a very long time now. Today, Kritika is not only a successful actor but also an internet sensation. This weekend Kritika Kamra was spotted cooking falafels for herself, taking up the “unjunk” challenge.

On August 8, 2020, Kritika Karma took to her official Instagram handle to post a video of herself cooking falafels. She captioned the video, “Thank you @nidhhiagerwal & @oleevoil for this ‘Unjunk’ challenge. Oleev is now a really special ingredient when it comes to taking care of my diet and eating right. Unjunking falafel here with none other than Oleev, which has the goodness of olive oil. I now pass the baton to @chhavihussein to create some magic in the kitchen using @OleevOil. #UnjunkwithOleev #TheOleevChallenge #OleevActive”.

Dipika Kakar Ibrahim

Dipika Kakar Ibrahim has a very successful career in the Indian television industry. The winner of Bigg Boss 12, who turned a year older on August 6, 2020, was spotted celebrating her birthday with loved ones on this weekend.

On August 9, 2020, Dipika Kakar took to her official Instagram handle to post a bunch of pictures of her and her family, as they celebrated her birthday together. She captioned the post, “This is what families are all about... Love Happiness and blessings from elders ❤️ Thank u nahi bolungi... because u all are my family n no formalities... right @nidhiduttaofficial 😘😘😘....

and what is always most most special to me @bindiyadutta6 ‘s hug and sir blessing me and saying “khush reh hamesha ❤️❤️❤️❤️ 😍😍😍🤗🤗🤗🤗 And haaaan Loved the cake @binoygandhi369 jo aapne banaya tha 🤣😜 @siddhid11”.

Anita Hassanandani Reddy

She is a very popular name in the Indian television industry. She is also a social media sensation today. The actor was seen attending a virtual party and a photoshoot with husband, Rohit Reddy. On August 9, 2020, Anita Hassanandani took to her official Instagram handle to post a bunch of pictures of herself, posing with her husband. She captioned the post, “The only way to party in #2020 Baby I know how much u miss going dancing 🕺 I’m succhhaaa good wife I found you a solution 😂🤣😂

💃 🥳 🍷”.

