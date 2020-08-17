Erica Fernandes Won't Be Replaced By Divyanka Tripathi On Kasautii, Actor Clarifies On IG

Divyanka Tripathi recently opened up on the rumours that she was going to replace Erica Fernandes in the show Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. The actor dismissed the 'rumour' in a post on her Instagram. Read ahead to know more about Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 cast and more on Divyanka Tripathi's shows.

Divyanka Tripathi's Instagram post about Zindagii Kay 2 cast

Pic Credit: Divyanka Tripathi's Instagram

Divyanka Tripathi recently squashed the rumour that she was replacing Erica Fernandes in the show Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 on her Instagram. She put out a post on her Instagram story that read - "DTD as Prerna in KZK?" (sic) and then she answered the question - "IT'S A RUMOR (Just clearing the air for those who care)" (sic). The actor thus confirmed that she won't be a part of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 cast.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 cast

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 cast has been going through many changes as reported by many portals. It has recently been reported by many media outlets that Parth Samthaan, who plays the protagonist role of Anurag Basu on the show, has quit. The actor wanted to focus more on his health and well-being and thus took the decision to quit the show.

The female protagonist of the show is Erica Fernandes, who plays the role of Prerna Sharma, is also planning to quit the show, as reported by several media houses. Though the news that Divyanka Tripathi might replace the star had sprung up, the actor herself has now confirmed the news to be a rumour on her Instagram. Now fans are eager to know who will be the new cast on the show.

Divyanka Tripathi's shows

Divyanka Tripathi was previously seen in shows like Zee TV's Banoo Main Teri Dulhann and Star Plus's Ye Hai Mohabbatein. She was last seen in Yeh Hai Chahatein as Dr. Ishita Bhalla in 2019. She is also very active on Instagram and keeps posting regularly to keep her fans and admirers updated. Divyanka Tripathi's Instagram is filled with posts about her personal memories and more. Her last post was about a movie she had just watched and enjoyed. Take a look at her post:

Promo Pic Credit: Erica Fernandes and Divyanka Tripathi's Instagram

