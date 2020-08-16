Divyanka Tripathi Reveals Her Nickname In An Adorable Post For Her Dad; See Here

Television diva Divyanka Tripathi is one of the finest actors in tellyland. The stunning actress has been part of several successful shows on the small screen, be it fictional or reality-shows. But, apart from being an exceptionally busy actor, Divyanka Tripathi is a complete daddy's little girl at heart. Sometime back, the Banoo Teri Dulhan actress shared an adorable post on her Instagram account for her father and also revealed her nickname in the same. Have a look-

Divyanka Tripathi In An Adorable Post For Father Reveals Her Nickname

On the occasion of Fathers Day last year, Divyanka Tripathi shared a heartfelt emotional post for her father Narendra Tripathi with an ideal family portrait of the Tripathi's.

In this Divyanka Tripathi's Instagram post the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress looks stunning. The picture seems to from a family function as everyone looks decked up and is well-dressed. In the caption, Divyanka expressed her gratitude towards her father and thanked him on behalf of her as well as her siblings.

She wrote that she feels blessed to be his daughter and grateful she is to have got such a great dad in her life. Divyanka Tripathi also mentioned that for her, her father is a true hero. But what draws one's attention the most in this post by Divyanka is how sweetly she wrote her and her siblings' nicknames at the end of the caption in the emotional post. Referring herself as Chaani. Whereas calling her brother Aishwarya as Shaanu and sister Priyanka as Sweety.

Divyanka's nickname Chaani is quite an uncommon one but it truly sounds very sweet. Coming to Divyanka Tripathi's ethereal ensemble in this picture the, Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala actress looks ravishing in an all-golden saree. The voguish design of this modern saree looks flattering on the pretty actor. Apart from this, one can also see many other endearing pictures of Divyanka Tripathi and her daddy dearest in this single post.

On the professional front, Divyanka Tripathi was last in Ekta Kapoor's Yeh Hai Mohabbatein as the lead protagonist Ishita Bhalla. However, she is currently focusing on her fitness and is on a break from work. The beautiful actor is also busy spending some time with her family, especially husband Vivek Dahiya and enjoying every bit of this break.

