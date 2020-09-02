Ankita Karan Patel Remembers Father's 2018 Birthday Celebrations With Champagne Popping

Actor Ankita Karan Patel recently took to Instagram to share a throwback video on the occasion of her father, Abhay Bhargava’s birthday. In the video, she can be seen celebrating the special day by popping a bottle of champagne with a few close friends. She also indicated how much she misses her family in the caption for the post. The video has been receiving a lot of love from her followers as they love their sweet bond.

Ankita Karan Patel on father’s birthday

Ankita Karan Patel recently wished her father a happy birthday by posting a celebration video. In the video posted, Ankita, Saurabh Singhal, Shalin Bhanot, and Shardul Pandit are seen waiting for the champagne which they popped on the occasion of senior actor Abhay Bhargava’s birthday. The group is seen with bright smiles throughout the video as they try not to get hit by the cork of the bottle. They seem to to be having some fun time while they kickstart the celebrations.

In the caption for the post, actor Ankita Karan Patel has written about how precious this time was. She has asked the people she has tagged to help with the caption as too many hilarious taglines have been running in her head, confusing her. She has wished Abhay Bhargava a happy birthday while expressing how much she loves him. She has also wished him good health and fortune before ending the heartfelt note. Have a look at the video on Ankita Karan Patel’s Instagram here.

In the comments section of the post, a number of people have wished Abhay Bhargava on the occasion of his birthday. They have also pointed out that it is his first birthday as Mehr’s grandfather. Have a look at few of the comments on the post here.

Other actors like Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya also put up a loving post for her on-screen father in the serial Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. In the picture posted on her Instagram story, the two actors can be seen smiling brightly for the camera while they are well dressed for a wedding. She has tagged him in the story while wishing her ‘Pyaare Appy’ a happy birthday. Have a look at the sweet post here.

