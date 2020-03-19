Ankita Konwar Urges Followers To 'stay Fit' While They Ask Her To 'stay Safe'

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, everyone is suggested to practice social distancing and to stay back home. Amid the virus' outbreak, Milind Soman's wife Ankita Konwar took to her Instagram handle to share a picture of her jogging, and asked fans to "stay fit". While most of her followers were all-praises in the comment section of the post, some of her fans asked her to "stay safe".

Ankita Konwar urges fans to stay active while they suggest her to stay safe

Milind Soman's ladylove Ankita Konwar is known to be a fitness lover. A lot of her followers look up to her for fitness goals as her Instagram feed is full with pictures of her practicing yoga, jogging, and exercising. Recently, Konwar took to her Instagram handle to share a picture of her jogging along with a motivational caption wherein she urged her fans to "stay fit."

She captioned the image writing, "Woke up late and ran a 10k at 11:20 am, Baked by the heat though. Like the husband says,‘Just run, what’s time gotta do with it’.Why are the good old sitcoms so much fun?!

Just can’t stop watching!, hence the late nights.Anyway the point is, stay active y’all #stayfit #stayactive #runningintimeofcovid19 #runninggirl #fitgirl #thursdaymotivation "

Most of her fans were all-praises in the comment section of the post, but some of them advised her to stay safe and wear a mask the next time she stepped out of her house. A user wrote, "Mumbai has the highest no. of cases of corona...beware of this." while another wrote, "Love the dedication. Stay safe & workout inside" in the comment section of her Instagram post. However, Konwar has not responded to any of the comments as of yet.

