Ankita Lokhande & 'Pavitra Rishta' Team Pay Musical Tribute To Late Sushant Singh Rajput

Actor Ankita Lokhande took to Instagram on Friday, December 18, to share a heart-wrenching video as she and the team of Pavitra Rishta went on to pay a musical tribute to the late Sushant Singh Rajput at the Zee Rishtey Awards 2020. The actor also gave a short speech talking about her co-star. The actor also went on to pen a sweet note as she described the video.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Ankita Lokhande shared a video that showed her and co-dancer dressed in their Pavitra Rishta avatar and was seen grooving to the song Saathiya Tune Kya Kiya, which was followed by the Pavitra Rishta theme song. A few minutes later, Marathi actor Usha Nadkarni, who played Shushant’s mother in the serial, appeared on stage and gave a heartfelt speech. She began saying how naughty and fun-loving the actor was. She then added that she used to always get angry with his mischief but later went on to join and joke around with him. She ended saying how much she misses him and will always cherish their bond.

After the performance, Ankita went on to talk a few words about her co-star and dear friend. During the speech, the actor could barely hold her tears and went on to say that they all miss him and thanked him for all that he’s done. She also said that the entire team is remembering him as their relationship is not just sacred, but immortal. Take a look at the post below.

As soon as the actor shared the post online, fans went all out to comment on all things nice. The post went on to garner heaps of praise and likes from netizens. Some of the users went on to reveal how much they miss him. While some went on to laud the actor and team for the performance. One of the users wrote, “Can't even imagine how you did this”. While the other one wrote, “we miss you”. Netizens also commented with many heartfelt emojis. Take a look at a few comments below.

