Ankita Lokhande Had A Make-up Free Photoshoot And Fans Can't Stop Adoring Her

Actor Ankita Lokhande recently took to her Instagram account and posted another naturally beautiful photo of herself. She has always kept her fans updated about her life through her Instagram. While most actors have their social media filled with glamourous photoshoots, she manages to stun the fans with her amazing photos. She usually uses inspiring captions and the fans love for doing that, Check out her recent Instagram post here.

See Ankita Lokhande's Instagram post here

Ankita Lokhande who grew to fame in the early 2000s show on ZEE TV, Pavitra Rishta has managed to come a long way in her career. The actor has worked in a number of projects in her career and loves keeping in touch with her fans on social media. Ankita Lokhande's photos are quite popular among fans and always manages to get tons of compliments. She recently did a photo shoot at what looks like somebody's house or maybe even a studio but without any makeup or any hairstyle as described by her in the caption. She was seen wearing a red coloured short dress with a picture of a lady printed on it in a blue dress. Ankita paired this dress with blue and red pair of heels.

This simple look of hers has managed to cross over 162K likes already. In the first image, Ankita is posing looking into the camera and giving an intense look. In the second picture, she is sitting on a couch looking ahead. In the third picture, the actor can be seen posing elegantly while sitting on the same couch and looking into the camera.

In the last picture, Ankita strikes another similar pose sitting on the same chair. Ankita Lokhande quoted, "I'm an original and that's perfection in itself!!". Most of Ankita Lokhande's captions follow the same theme of self-love and appreciation. She also tagged Tanmay Khutal and gave him image credits for the photoshoot. Tanmay Khutal is a celebrity and fashion photographer. See the post here.

How did the netizens react to this post?

After Ankita Lokahande posted this photo all the fans left compliments and heart emojis for her. Another TV actor Ashita Dhawan also complimented Ankita's photo. Vandana Sanjani also commented on the photo and said, "Hot", with heart eyes emoji. See the comments here.

IMAGE CREDITS: @lokhandeankita IG

