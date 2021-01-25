Ankita Lokhande 'vibes High' In Pink; Says 'it Takes Makeup To Look Natural'

On January 24, 2021, actor Ankita Lokhande took to her official Instagram and shared a series of pictures from her latest photoshoot in which she can be seen ‘vibing high’. In the picture, she looked stunning as she wore minimal makeup and jewellery. As part of her caption, she informed her fans that she thinks 'looking natural' is the best thing, but makeup too plays a part in it. Take a look at her latest picture.

Ankita Lokhande: 'Makeup plays a part'

In the picture, Ankita can be seen wearing a light pink embroidered tiny one piece with a thick necklace. She added the same coloured strap heels which complimented her look. Ankita kept her hair loose and wore glossy makeup. While sharing the picture, she wrote, “The best thing is to look natural. But it takes makeup to look natural. ‘#vibinghigh’”. She further gave credits to her makeup and hairstyle team.

As soon as Ankita uploaded the picture, her fans were quick enough to like the post and flooded the comments section with positivity. A fan commented, “You look nice… happy energy”. Another one wrote, “Looking gorgeous”. A user commented, “You're looking so beautiful” with a pair of red hearts. Aanother one simply called her ‘so pretty’ in his comments.

Ankita Lokhande's photos

This isn’t the first time that Ankita has surprised her fans with stunning pictures. In her another recent post shared a day ago, she can be seen wearing a turtlenecked beige sweater dress. She tied her hair in a ponytail with few strands open in the front side. She captioned the post as, “TRUST ME, I AM A LIMITED EDITION. ‘#vibinghigh’” with a bird and rainbow emoticon. Many of her fans complimented the beauty and dropped red hearts and fire emoticons.

A fan commented, “Absolute Stunner” with a red heart, butterfly and shining stars emoticon. Another one wrote, “Yes INDEED. YOU ARE limited edition Love!” with a red heart. A netizen commented, “Wow so adorable” with several red hearts and a heart-eyed face emoticon.

On the work front, Ankita was last seen as Jhalkari Bai in Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi in the year 2019, starring alongside Kangana Ranaut, and as Ruchi in Baaghi 3 which released in 2020, starring alongside Tiger Shroff, Riteish Deshmukh and Shraddha Kapoor. She has also appeared in Ek Villain in a supporting role. She is best known for her role in a daily soap Pavitra Rishta.

Image Source: Ankita Lokhande's Instagram

