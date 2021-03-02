Ankita Lokhande Enjoys Fun Time With Rashami Desai, Shares Lovely Pictures

Rashami Desai recently reunited with her friend Ankita Lokhande. Both actors took to Instagram and shared a bunch of stories from their meeting. In these Instagram videos, Ankita Lokhande and Rashami Desai seem to be having a jolly time together and they met up after a long time.

Ankita Lokhande and Rashami Desai enjoy a jolly time together

Rashami Desai and Ankita Lokhande recently took some time off from their busy schedule and had a get together. Ankita Lokhande documented this get together on Instagram. Ankita Lokhande’s Instagram stories began with the Pavitra Rishta actor posing for a selfie in a blue dress and then writing that she is eagerly waiting for her friend Rashami.

Soon, Ankita took to Instagram and shared a video of Rashami standing at her door-step. Along with the video, Ankita wrote, “She is here”. The Uttaran actor revealed that she came to Lokhande’s house straight from the airport. The two friends even joked about it. Soon, the two began posing for a few selfies and videos. Rashami Desai further reposted all of their Instagram stories on her handle. Take a look at Ankita Lokhande’s Instagram stories with Rashami Desai here.

Ankita Lokhande opens up about suffering from depression

Ankita Lokhande recently interacted with her fan in an Instagram live session. In this Instagram live, Ankita Lokhande revealed that she suffered from depression and never openly discussed it before. Lokhande also opened up about the hate comments she used to receive from Sushant Singh Rajput’s fans whenever she used to put any content on social media.

She continued and said that she was in pain and used to cry a lot. Even though she suffered a lot, she did not publicly acknowledge it. Ankita then revealed that through this difficult time only her family and some of her fans supported her. In the video, the TV actor urged late Sushant Singh Rajput’s fans to not point fingers at anybody and said that nobody has the right to judge somebody’s relationship.

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande met on the sets of their ZEE TV show Pavitra Rishta. After essaying married couple on-screen, the two began dating in real life. The couple was in a relationship for six years. But unfortunately broke up in 2016. Last June, Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai apartment.

