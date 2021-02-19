Rashami Desai Has A Good Time In Himachal Pradesh; Posts Pictures Of Her Snowy Trip

Dil Se Dil Tak actor Rashami Desai took to Instagram on Friday, February 19, 2021, to share a post of her posing in the middle of the snow. The actor also penned a sweet caption revealing details about the picture. On seeing this post, fans have gone all out to comment on all things happy and nice.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Rashami Desai shared a picture of her striking a stunning pose in a picturesque location. In the picture, the actor can be posing and is all smiles for the camera. She can also be seen surrounded by snow as she enjoys the beautiful Himachal Pradesh. Rashami donned a back long sleeves top along with a pair of polka-dotted jeans. She completed the look with a pair of sunglasses, quirky earrings and opted for a back hairdo and minimal makeup.

Along with the picture, the actor also penned a sweet note. She wrote, “Kindness is like snow it beautifies everything it covers â„ï¸ðŸ’ž”. Take a look at Rashami Desai's vacation post below.

As soon as Rashami Desai shared the post online, fans went all out to comment on all things nice. Some of the users commented on how stunning the actor looks in the pic, while some could not stop going gaga over her beauty. One of the users wrote, “you are looking so pretty. Love this look”, while the other one wrote, “truly gorgeous. Have lots of fun and keep sharing pictures”. Take a look at a few more comments below.

As she jetted off for a getaway to celebrate her birthday in the mountain state of the western Himalayas, actor Rashami Desai is currently having the time of her life in Himachal Pradesh. Now, as she wanders around the picturesque surroundings of Himachal Pradesh, Rashami recently shared her 'Dil Chahta Hai' moment with fans in an Instagram Reel on Wednesday. Rashami looked stunning in the video clip as she pulled a bright red oversized jacket over a black sweatshirt and black jeans, paired with a matching red beanie, white sneakers and a grey scarf. Take a look at the post below.

