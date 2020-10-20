Ankita Lokhande Dons A Pretty Red-green Saree & Grooves To 'Sawaar Loon' At Home; Watch

On October 20, Tuesday, Ankita Lokhande took to Instagram and posted a video in which she can be seen dancing to the tunes of the song, Sawaar Loon. In the clip, the actor happily flaunted her red and green saree and danced in her house. Ankita ditched makeup and accessories and left her hair naturally open.

Sharing the video, she wrote, "Saree Dance and good music. What a combination". As soon as her post was up, fans rushed to comment on her clip. A user wrote, "I loved it", whereas another fan penned, "Awesome people are awesome for one reason: their awesomeness. You're an awesomely awesome Miss Ankita. My moon and all of the stars".

Many simply dropped several hearts and fire emoticons on her video. Apart from this, the actor time and again shares many such clips on social media. All of Ankita Lokhande's videos receive much-love from fans.

Ankita grooves to Sawaar Loon at home

On the first day of Navratri 2020, Ankita posted a bunch of pictures that featured her in a traditional green Banarasi saree. She glammed up her look with lots of accessories and wore minimal makeup. Ankita also dropped several BTS videos from her shoot.

She expressed her love for 'Marathi jewellery, food and brides' through the caption. "Love for Marathi jewelleries, Marathi food And Marathi brides tooooo. #jaimaharashtra #memarathi #navratri #jaimatadiðŸ™ #shooting #photoshoot," she wrote on Instagram. Her pictures garnered a lot of attention on the internet as fans flooded the comments section with love. Not only fans but Amruta Khanvilkar, Warda Khan S Nadiadwala, Aparna Dixit and many others also dropped endearing comments on her photos.

Ankita Lokhande's Instagram post

On the work front, Ankita became a household name after she was roped in for the television serial titled Pavitra Rishta. Lokhande has also worked in the film titled Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, alongside Kangana Ranaut. In 2020, she was roped in for Baaghi 3, which received mixed reviews from moviegoers. Ankita has bagged several laurels in her career and has appeared in other television shows too.

