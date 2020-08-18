Unseen Pic Of The Day: Young Ankita's Photo When She Won Dance Competition Is Unmissable

An unseen picture of actor Ankita Lokhande has been making rounds on the internet. This major throwback picture was shared by her mom Vandana Phadnis Lokhande on her social media handle. Fans are sure going to be stunned on seeing this adorable picture and also the transformation of Ankita.

Taking to her Instagram handle, young Ankita can be seen posing the camera holding her trophy in her hand as she stands beside the judge and her mother. In the picture, Ankita can be seen sporting a multi-coloured printed dress that consisted of frill work on her shoulders and bishop sleeves. She can also be seen opting for a bun and a little makeup.

Ankita’s mother, on the other hand, can be seen donning an orange coloured saree with red and gold border. She completed the look with her hair tied into a bun and fresh flowers on it and also opted for bright makeup. Along with the picture, Vandana also wrote, “Dance competition winner in the dream world.” Take a look at the post below.

Seeing this picture, several fans and netizens went on to comment on all things nice on the post. They praised the actor for her achievements and also commented on how cute she looked when she was young.

The post received several likes and comments from netizens. One of the users wrote, “So cute little Anky. Our winner always”. While the other one wrote, “this is so cute”. Take a look at a few more comments below.

Apart from this picture, the actor herself goes on to share several throwback pictures on her social media handles. She often goes on to give glimpses into her personal and professional life. The actor recently shared a picture of her and her mother where they can be seen taking a selfie. In the picture, the mother-daughter duo looks completely adorable. Along with the post, she also wrote, “love you maa”. Take a look at the post below.

On the work front

The actor was last seen in Ahmed Khan’s Baaghi 3 alongside Tiger Shroff, Riteish Deshmukh, and Shraddha Kapoor in pivotal roles. The film is about a man who embarks on a rampage to save his kidnapped brother. The actor currently does not have any upcoming projects in her kitty.

