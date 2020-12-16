Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Vikas Gupta Pose For A Pic But Someone Else Steals The Show

Ankita Lokhande took to Instagram to share a series of images with Vikas Gupta and Vicky Jain. The group were all smiles as they posed for the selfie. However, Ankita in her caption mentions that it was the young kid Simba who stole the show. Vikas Gupta too shared a similar image on his timeline and thus fans loved to see the group having a gala time with each other.

Also Read | Ankita Lokhande Thanks Her Brother And 'personal Celebrity Chef' Arpan, Know Why

Ankita Lokhande posts picture with Vicky Jain

Also Read | Ankita Lokhande Shares Glimpse Of Her Dance Performance On 'Kaun Tujhe'; Fans Miss SSR

In the picture shared by the actor, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain can be seen together as they –hold the young child Simba in their arms. Vikas Gupta too was seen in the frame behind them as he posed for the camera. The group clicked an amazing selfie together and thus fans loved the moment they shared. Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain were seen dressed in all white attire and Vikas Gupta was seen donning a black outfit.

In the second picture of the same post, Ankita can be seen posing in a quirky manner which was loved by the fans of the actor as well. The young boy Simba too smiled for the camera in an adorable fashion. A number of fans took to the comment section of the post and wrote several positive comments about the young kid. Ankita Lokhande in her caption mentioned that Simba has stolen the limelight in the picture that they clicked together.

Also Read | Ankita Lokhande Reveals Who Has Her 'unconditional Love'; See Pictures

A similar photograph was uploaded by Vikas Gupta as well a couple of hours prior to Ankita’s post. In his post, Ankita and Vicky can be seen posing together. The actor shared a number of amazing shots that he uploaded on his timeline. The fans of Vikas Gupta were delighted to see him doing well and wrote a number of positive comments for him. In the photo series shared by Vikas, fans were delighted to see him smiling and wrote that they would love to see him like that and that he has their full support.

Also Read | Ankita Lokhande Turns 'winter Baby' As She Enjoys Vacation With Boyfriend Vicky Jain

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.