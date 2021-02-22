Ankita Lokhande 'glows Differently' As She Stuns In Black Jumpsuit, Calls Herself 'happy'

On Sunday night, Ankita Lokhande took to Instagram and posted a series of pics in an all-black jumpsuit. She tied a neat hair bun and opted for minimal makeup. Lokhande complimented her look with beige ballerinas. Sharing the same, she wrote, "You glow differently when you are actually happy." To accessorise her look, she opted for a dainty necklace and ring. As soon as Ankita Lokhande's Instagram post was up on the internet, fans rushed to drop comments on it. A user wrote, "And it's the best feeling to see you happy".

Ankita 'glows' in an all-black jumpsuit

Ankita Lokhande is quite active on Instagram and often shares glimpses of her dance videos. She recently dropped a Reels video in which she danced to the tunes of the song, Va Va Vroom. While she followed the ongoing trend, she also gave the video her own twist. In the caption, she wrote, "People who dance often are likely to have higher self-esteem and a more positive outlook on life," followed by a heart emoji. She pulled off a polka dot knee-length skirt and teamed it with a tube top. Interestingly, she also wore a matching headband.

Earlier, during Valentine's week, Lokhande dolled up at home and danced to the tunes of a romantic song for her beau, Vicky Jain. She performed on the song Manwa Laage and expressed her feelings for her boyfriend. The actor went on to pen the lyrics of the song and wished Vicky on Propose Day. Before this, the Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi star twirled to the beats of Sawar Loon and wrote, "Saree Dance and good music, what a combination" in the caption. She had also performed on Madhuri Dixit Nene's song, Dhak Dhak Karne Laga, from the movie titled Beta. Ankita mentioned that an artist will always be an artist whether they perform on the small or big screen or even in an Instagram Reel.

On the work front, Ankita was last seen in Baaghi 3, alongside Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor. Helmed by Ahmed Khan, the movie received rave reviews from fans. Further details about her upcoming projects are not yet reported.

