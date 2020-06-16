Convinced Sushant His Smile Would Win A Million Hearts: Ekta Kapoor's Pavitra Rishta Story

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14, 2020. The news of his tragic demise has shocked everyone and people are still struggling to come to terms with the sudden demise, while also hailing him for cracking an industry infamous for its nepotism.

The actor impressed fans in several Bollywood movies, but Sushant as Manav Deshmukh from the much-acclaimed daily soap, Pavitra Rishta will always be remembered. Sushant as Manav made a special place in viewers' hearts with his boy-next-door image and his down-to-earth personality. The character of Manav had a sense of sincerity and maturity. He had his family and loved ones above him and what mattered most to him was their happiness. His simple, subtle personality in the show tugged at many hearts, and soon received immense love from fans and viewers.

Pavitra Rishta was a love story between Archana Karanjkar (Ankita Lokhande) and Manav Deshmukh (Sushant Singh Rajput). Manav worked to support his family as a mechanic while Archana was a devoted daughter to her family. Right from being ‘Aai's ladla beta' to being his ‘wife's loving and loyal husband,' Sushant's character was extremely ideal. Sushant Singh Rajput as the simple and loving Manav Deshmukh who could go to any extent to protect his family and wife Archana (played by Ankita Lokhande), is something a lot of fans still remember.

In the daily soap, Manav was very protective of Archana even before they were married in the serial. In a scene, Manav helped Archana and her friends in a crowded local train when a group of boys were troubling them. Manav went and stood in front of the girls assuring that nothing will happen. Even when the duo tied the knot on the show, they had to face a lot of hardships. However, this made them stronger as a couple.

Recently, Ekta Kapoor shared a glimpse of Sushant Singh Rajput while celebrating Pavitra Rishta marking 11 years. This post is sure to take fans down the memory lane. Watch the video below.

