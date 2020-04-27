Ankita Lokhande Posts A Lovely Throwback Pic With Beau Vicky Jain, Wins Netizens' Hearts

Manikarnika actor Ankita Lokhande took to her Instagram and shared a loved up picture with her businessman beau Vicky Jain. The picture of the duo in an embrace has been going viral as fans have liked and commented wit love on the post. The actor has written the lyrics of the hit romantic single Shallow sung by Lady Gaga and actor Bradley Cooper as the caption.

She wrote, “Tell me somethin', girl Are you happy in this modern world? Or do you need more? Is there somethin' else you're searchin' for? I'm falling In all the good times I find myself Longin' for change And in the bad times I fear myself (sic).” as she tagged her boyfriend Vicky Jain.

Have a look:

The post has managed to ring in the hearts of netizens, including several celebs on of whom wrote, “You guys are (love).". In a recent interview, Ankita had spoken about her boyfriend and had revealed that he is a businessman from Bilaspur. She also expressed that she is in love with Vicky and that she will let the world know about her marriage to him when the time is right.

Prior to Vicky Jain, Ankita was in a long-term relationship with Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Reportedly, the two met on the sets of Pavitra Rishta and soon fell in love. However, fans were heartbroken when the two broke up in 2016 after 6 years of dating.

On the work front, the actress made her debut in Bollywood with Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika. The film is a period drama based on the life and struggles of Rani Laxmi Bai of Jhansi and her war against the British East India Company, during the Indian Rebellion of 1857. This year, Ankita was seen playing the love interest to the character of Riteish Deshmukh in Baaghi 3 which starred Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor.

