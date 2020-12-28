Ankita Lokhande Shares Cryptic Note, Says 'You Have Nothing To Prove To ANYONE'

Ankita Lokhande took to her Instagram today on December 28, 2020, to share a bunch of pictures in a white ensemble. Along with the pictures she shared a cryptic note about not having to prove anything to anyone. Take a look at the post shared by the actor and what she has to say.

Ankita Lokhande's latest Instagram post

Ankita Lokhande took to her Instagram today on December 28, 2020, to share her outfit from the Zee Rishtey Awards of 2020. The actor wore a white ensemble with floral details and slits, had her tied in a messy bun with a floral headband and statement earrings. Her outfit got complimented, but her caption was the real deal as the actor expressed how it is not necessary to prove yourself right in front of anyone and that it is okay if everyone does not know your side of the story.

She wrote, “Girl, Learn to be ok with people not knowing your side of the story. You have nothing to prove to ANYONE”. The post has received 59k likes within 50 minutes of being uploaded as well as a lot of love in the comments under it. Take a look at some of the comments here.

Ankita Lokhande’s Birthday

Lokhande recently celebrated her birthday on December 19, 2020. She took to her Instagram to share multiple pictures and videos from the celebrations. Later, she also shared a note thanking everyone for the birthday love and wishes. She wrote in the message, “Thank u everyone got all the good wishes. Happiness is letting go of what you assume your life is supposed to be like right now, and sincerely appreciating it. for everything that it is. So, RELAX. You are enough. You have enough. You do enough. Breath deep.. let go, And just live right now in this moment,” as she shared a video from her birthday bash which had some of her closest friends and family.

