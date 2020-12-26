Ankita Lokhande can't contain excitement for Christmas, turns Santa to bring festive cheer

Festivals are always looked forward to by people as they get to spend time with their near and dear ones, enjoy delicacies, and indulge in fun-filled activities. Many also do an act of charity on the auspicious occasion and bring a smile to the underprivileged. Ankita Lokhande turned ‘Santa’ by spending the festival with underprivileged kids.

Ankita Lokhande turns Santa for underprivileged kids

Ankita Lokhande was dressed as a Santa Claus as she brought gifts for kids. She was part of an initiative that fulfilled the kids' wishes. The actor even played games, sports and she also danced with the children and taught them steps. She also cut a cake with the kids and served food, making the kids super excited.

She shared how anyone could be a Santa and make a difference, with this initiative.

At home, the Manikarnika star beautifully decorated her home, with a Christmas tree and other decorations, and was all smiles wearing the Santa hat and making her dogs wear the reindeer antler headband.

Another reason for Ankita Lokhande to celebrate recently had been her own birthday. The pictures and videos of the party had gone viral.

Ankita Lokhande on professional front

Ankita Lokhande is yet to announce her next film after Baaghi 3, which had released earlier this year. She had played a cameo in the Tiger Shroff-Shraddha Kapoor movie. Recently, her performance at an awards show as a tribute for her late Pavitra Rishta co-star Sushant Singh Rajput had also gone viral.

