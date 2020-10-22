Ankita Lokhande Says 'she Won't Fall' As She Flaunts A Full-fledged Vintage Look; See Pics

After sharing some candid pictures of herself rocking an all-red ethnic dress yesterday, Ankita Lokhande took to Instagram yet again to share a streak of pictures from her latest photoshoot. Along with flaunting her million-dollar smile, the Pavitra Rishta actor also penned an empowering caption for her admirers as she expressed saying, 'she won't fall'. Lokhande served netizens with a full-fledged vintage look as she posed for a bunch of monogram pictures.

Ankita Lokhande's vintage look is all things gorgeous

On October 22, 2020, popular television and film actor Ankita Lokhande took to Instagram to surprise ardent fans with yet another bunch of pictures after making headlines yesterday with her bright red suit and a life lesson for everyone. After adding a pop of bright red on her Instagram feed, Lokhande went all monochrome for her latest IG post. The Manikarnika actor shared three photographs of herself from her latest photoshoot, wherein she posed in an all-white ensemble comprising an oversized white shirt paired with white pants.

In terms of accessories, the actor rounded off her outfit with a couple of bracelets and statement silver hairpins. She completed her look with a retro-style wavy hairdo and bold lips. Along with sharing the pictures, the actor penned an empowering caption to complement her post. She captioned the IG post, "God is within her. She won’t fall".

Check out Ankita Lokhande's Instagram post below:

Meanwhile, yesterday, Ankita Lokhande's photos and witty caption received heaps of praise from netizens. She shared multiple candid pictures of herself on her Instagram handle. In the pictures shared by her, the Baaghi 3 actor stunned in a bright red suit with hints of golden at the hems. She completed her outfit with statement golden earrings and a red bindi along with her hair left open. Sharing the candid pictures, Lokhande gave a life lesson to her fans as she wrote, "In the end, People will judge you anyway, So don’t live your life impressing others live your life impressing yourself" (sic). Ankita Lokhande's photoshoot was done by celebrity photographer Tanmay Khutal.

Take a look:

