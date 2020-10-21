Ankita Lokhande Posts Series Of Happy Pictures, Says 'Live Life Impressing Yourself'

On Wednesday afternoon, Ankita Lokhande took to Instagram and posted a series of photos in which she could be seen smiling away to glory. Ankita shared the happy pictures and expressed that "people should not live their lives impressing others". Ankita wrote, "In the end, People will judge you anyway. So don’t live your life impressing others, live your life impressing yourself".

Ankita Lokhande's photos featured her in a red ethnic dress. The actor ditched makeup and wore a pair of huge danglers. Ankita wore the dupatta on her head and happily posed for the camera. As soon as Ankita Lokhande's Instagram post was up, fans of the star rushed to drop comments on it.

A user wrote, "You look super and the caption is too good". Another fan penned, "Wow superb". Many agreed to her statement in the caption as they wrote, "True that" in the comments section. Take a look at the pics shared by Ankita.

Ankita: 'Don’t live your life impressing others'

On Tuesday, Ankita Lokhande dropped a video in which she could be seen dancing to the tunes of the song, Sawaar Loon. In the clip, the actor happily flaunted her red and green saree and danced in her house. Ankita left her hair naturally open and performed the steps. Sharing the video, she wrote, "Saree Dance and good music. What a combination". Many simply dropped several hearts and fire emoticons on her video. Ankita Lokhande's post hit 4 lakh views and is still counting.

On the work front, Ankita last graced the silver screen with Ahmed Khan's directorial, Baaghi 3. The film released on March 6, which was a few days before the lockdown was imposed in the country. Hence, the makers of Baaghi 3 decided to unspool the movie on Disney+Hotstar. The film received mixed reviews from fans.

Apart from this, Ankita was also a part of the movie titled, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, alongside Kangana Ranaut, Jisshu Sengupta and others. The trailer of the movie hit 34M views online. Further information about Ankita's upcoming ventures is not reported yet.

