Ankita Lokhande Enjoys Morning Stroll On Foggy Day, Shares Video

Ankita Lokhande recently took to Instagram to share a video giving a glimpse of her morning walk. In the video, she is seen showing around the place where she was out for a walk. The actor is seen enjoying her morning walk on a foggy Thursday morning. She is also seen showing off her white sneakers as she was walking on the road. Ankita Lokhande shared the video with a ‘smiling sun’ sticker. Take a look at Ankita Lokhande’s Instagram story.

Ankita Lokhande grooves in saree

On October 20, Ankita Lokhande dropped a video in which she could be seen dancing to the tunes of the song, Sawaar Loon. In the clip, the actor happily flaunted her red and green saree and danced in her house. Ankita left her hair naturally open and performed the steps. Sharing the video, she wrote, "Saree Dance and good music. What a combination". Many simply dropped several hearts and fire emoticons on her video. Ankita Lokhande's post hit 4 lakh views and is still counting.

Ankita Lokhande shares happy pictures with motivational thought

Earlier, Ankita Lokhande took to Instagram to share a series of photos in which she could be seen donning a wide smile for the camera. She was spotted making goofy poses as she flaunted her red dress. Ankita shared the happy pictures and expressed that "people should not live their lives impressing others". Ankita wrote, "In the end, People will judge you anyway. So don’t live your life impressing others, live your life impressing yourself".

Ankita Lokhande donned a red ethnic dress in the pictures. The actor ditched makeup and wore a pair of statement earrings. In one of the pictures, Ankita wore the dupatta on her head and happily posed for the camera. As soon as Ankita Lokhande's Instagram post was up, fans of the star rushed to drop comments on it. Take a look at Ankita Lokhande's photos.

On the work front, Ankita last graced the silver screen with Ahmed Khan's directorial, Baaghi 3. The film released on March 6, which was a few days before the lockdown was imposed in the country. Hence, the makers of Baaghi 3 decided to unspool the movie on Disney+Hotstar. The film received mixed reviews from fans.

Apart from this, Ankita was also a part of the movie titled, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, alongside Kangana Ranaut, Jisshu Sengupta and others. The movie was well-received by the audience. Further information about Ankita's upcoming ventures is not reported yet.

