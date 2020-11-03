Ankita Lokhande Wishes 'one & Only Mr. Lokhande' A Happy Birthday

Ankita Lokhande’s father is celebrating his birthday today and the actor has shared an adorable family picture on her Instagram. Alongside the picture, she wished her father a Happy Birthday and her fans have also left wishes for him in the comment section. Take a look at the post.

Ankita Lokhande wishes her father a Happy Birthday

Lokhande took to her Instagram as she posted a family picture with both her parents and wished her father in the caption. The picture sees the mother and daughter wearing sarees while her father is wearing a shirt, trousers and a waistcoat. The adorable picture features Ankita hugging her mom and her father standing right next to them, as the three are all smiling.

In her birthday wish for her father, she wrote – “Happy birthday to one and only Mr.Lokhande â¤ï¸

I love u Paa” and added a number of hugging emojis along with it. Several of Ankita’s fans and followers have spammed the comments with wishes for her father. The actor’s fan pages have also shared posts wishing Ankita’s father which she shared on her Instagram stories. Have a look.

Ankita’s Recent post with beau Vicky Jain

Ankita Lokhande took to her Instagram on November 2 as she shared a loved-up pic with fiancé Vicky Jain. She wrote a long message in appreciation of Jain and thanked him for standing by her. Her caption said – “I can’t find the words to describe my feelings for you. One thing which comes in my mind when I see us together is I’m grateful to god for sending u in my life as a friend, partner and as soul mate. Thanku for being someone who was always there for me. Thanks for making all my problems as yours and helping me whenever I needed you. Thankyou for being my support system. Most important thanku for understanding me and my situations. And I am sorry because of me u hv to face criticism which u don’t deserve at all . Words fall short but this bond is amazingðŸ¤—I love you ðŸ˜½”

Ankita Lokhande on the work front

The actor rose to fame with her role of Archana Deshmukh in the show Pavitra Rishta. She has also appeared in movies; in 2019 she portrayed the role of Jhalkari Bai in the Kangana Ranaut starrer Manikarnika, and then as Ruchi Nandan in the movie Baaghi 3 in 2020. She has also been a part of several reality shows including season 4 of Jhalak Dikhla Jaa.

