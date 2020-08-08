Ankita Lokhande Shares Pic Of Sushant's Mother And Other Top Posts From Aug 1-8

Celebrities all across the globe have been trying to find their way around surviving amidst the coronavirus pandemic. They have all made sure that they are following rules of quarantine while still making the most of their time. This week, many celebrities have made headlines as a lot of them have been quite active on their social media.

Right from Ankita Lokhande’s tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput and his mother to Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj’s wedding, check out the top Instagram posts of this week.

Anika Lokhande shares pic with Sushant’s mother’s photo

Sushant Singh Rajput’s former girlfriend Ankita Lokhande also shared a picture with a photo of Sushant Singh Rajput’s mother. While posting the picture, Ankita Lokhande mentioned that she believes Sushant Singh Rajput and his mother have reunited after his demise. She also added the hashtag #Warriors4SSR towards the end of the post.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s niece Mallika Singh, as well as his sister Shweta Singh Kirti, have commented on the picture. Sushant's sister Shweta commented saying that they have reunited and urged Ankita to stay strong. She also added that they will fight until justice is served to Sushant Singh Rajput. Sushant’s niece Malika mentioned that the actor always missed his mother and that she too believes that they have reunited after his demise.

ALSO READ: 'Believe You Both Are Together': Ankita Lokhande Shares Sushant Singh's Mother's Pic

Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj to tie the knot

Rana Daggubati shared a picture with his love saying that his life is moving forward as he is smiling. According to reports, the couple’s wedding ceremony will be a low-key affair. It has been reported that only 30 people will be attending the wedding. The wedding invitation list includes Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj’s family as well as popular South Indian actress Samantha Akkineni, amongst others.

The wedding is supposed to have a special theme. Reports suggest that Miheeka Bajaj’s house was decorated with roses and there were flowers leading up to her house on the occasion of the wedding as well. The wedding will reportedly take place as per the Marwadi as well as Telugu traditions.

And life moves fwd in smiles :) Thank you ❤️ pic.twitter.com/HYLUNel1E9 — Rana Daggubati (@RanaDaggubati) August 6, 2020

ALSO READ: Rana Daggubati Poses As He Gets Ready For His Wedding With Fiancée Miheeka Bajaj; See Pic

Brian Austin Green slams his ex- Megan Fox

Megan Fox’s ex-husband Brian Austin Green took to his social media and shared a picture of their children and called their three boys just three hours after Fox had posted a picture with her new beau. In her picture, Megan referred to her boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly as ‘achingly beautiful’. Brian Austin Green slammed her by copying her Instagram caption and using the same words to describe their children.

ALSO READ: Brian Austin Green Takes Subtle Dig At Ex Megan Fox's Instagram Post About MGK

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill sit down for their first Instagram live together

Earlier this week, one of Bigg Boss 13’s most liked couples, Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill sat down for their first Instagram live together. In the live video, Sidharth and Shehnaaz spoke about an array of things including Siddharth Shukla’s latest song with actress Neha Sharma. The video which was fun with adorable banter and reminiscing the old Bigg Boss 13 days had the audiences glued to their screens.

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill were seen having the time of their life as they read out fan’s comments and reacted to them. The duo also spoke about Shehnaaz’s fitness transformation and how they were coping up with the pandemic. Fans of the pair were delighted to see one of their favourite couples sharing the screen space again.

ALSO READ: Shehnaaz Gill Shows Sign Of Jealousy As Sidharth Gushes Over Working With Neha Sharma

Kapoor family’s festive lunch

Kareena Kapoor Khan was recently seen celebrating Raksha Bandhan with the Kapoor family. She shared a picture with the Kapoor family and mentioned that they reunited for a family lunch. Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan as well as their son Taimur were picturised with Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, and family during the festival. Taimur sat on his father’s lap as the family reunited for the first time after the COVID-19 lockdown restrictions were eased.

Ranbir Kapoor’s girlfriend Alia Bhatt, as well as Armaan Jain’s rumoured girlfriend Tara Sutaria, was also present at the function. Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her social media account and shared a few pictures from the family lunch. She also mentioned that her sister Karisma Kapoor was missing from the family, however, Karisma Kapoor shared a video saying that she missed her family during the festival.

ALSO READ: Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Shares Selfie With Brother Ranbir Kapoor On Raksha Bandhan; See Here

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.