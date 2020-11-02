Ankita Lokhande Tells 'soulmate' Vicky Jain She Loves Him; Posts A Romantic Sepia

Actor Ankita Lokhande is popularly known for her role as Archana in Pavitra Rishta and more recently, in Bollywood films like Manikarnika. The actor recently shared a post for her boyfriend Vicky Jain and wrote a heartwarming caption for him. She also apologised to him for the criticism he has faced because of her. Take a look at what Ankita has written for her boyfriend.

Also Read | Ankita Lokhande Gets Nostalgic Seeing Old Sarees Of 'Archana' From 'Pavitra Rishta'

Ankita Lokhande calls Vicky Jain her soulmate

Ankita Lokhande who was rumoured to be dating businessman Vicky Jain since 2017 often shares photos with him on her social media. Recently, she took to her Instagram sharing yet another mushy photo with him. Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain shared a tender moment in the sepia filtered photo that she shared. She wrote that she was grateful to have him in her life 'as a friend, partner, and as a soulmate.'

Also Read | Ankita Lokhande Poses Lying In Bed, Shares Beautiful Thought About 'perfection'

She thanked him for understanding her and supporting her through her problems. She also apologised to him and wrote, "I am sorry because of me u have to face criticism which u don’t deserve at all ." In the end, she concluded by saying I love you to her boyfriend. Many celebrities like Kishwer Merchant, Dalljiet Kaur, and Sana Makbul showered them with hearts. Fans of Ankita Lokhande have commented on their photo in numbers. A fan mentioned that her gesture was sweet and wrote," God Bless You" Take a look at some of the comments.

Image Credits: Ankita Lokhande's Instagram

Also Read | Ankita Lokhande Flaunts Her Curly Hair, Love-struck Fans Go All Hearts

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain's photos

Ankita Lokhande once in a while shares pictures with her partner Vicky Jain. She had shared a picture of them as they posed at a tourist location. The two looked very romantic in the photo as Ankita wrote the lyrics of the song Shallow from Bradley Cooper's A Star Is Born. Take a look at their romantic picture.

In April, she shared a series of photos as the couple posed for the camera. Ankita looked extremely happy as posed with Vicky. Ankita was seen wearing a white Patiala suit while Vicky was wearing a white kurta and a yellow dupatta. She mentioned, "The best things in life are not things, They are moments." She missed him as they both were quarantined during the lockdown and stayed away. She also shared a few candid pictures of themselves while they were enjoying each other's company. Take a look at Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain's photos.

Also Read | Ankita Lokhande Dons A Pretty Red-green Saree & Grooves To 'Sawaar Loon' At Home; Watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.