Ankita Lokhande Tells 'soulmate' Vicky Jain She Loves Him; Posts A Romantic Sepia

Actor Ankita Lokhande is popularly known for her role as Archana in Pavitra Rishta and more recently, in Bollywood films like Manikarnika. The actor recently shared a post for her boyfriend Vicky Jain and wrote a heartwarming caption for him. She also apologised to him for the criticism he has faced because of her. Take a look at what Ankita has written for her boyfriend.
Ankita Lokhande who was rumoured to be dating businessman Vicky Jain since 2017 often shares photos with him on her social media. Recently, she took to her Instagram sharing yet another mushy photo with him. Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain shared a tender moment in the sepia filtered photo that she shared. She wrote that she was grateful to have him in her life 'as a friend, partner, and as a soulmate.'
I can’t find the words to describe my feelings for you. One thing which come in my mind when I see us together is I’m grateful to god for sending u in my life as a friend, partner and as soul mate â¤ï¸ Thanku for being someone who was always there for me. Thanks for making all my problems as yours and helping me whenever I needed you.Thankyou for being my support system. Most important thanku for understanding me and my situations â¤ï¸ And I am sorry because of me u hv to face criticism which u don’t deserve at all . Words fall short but this bond is amazingðŸ¤—I love you ðŸ˜½ @jainvick #viank
She thanked him for understanding her and supporting her through her problems. She also apologised to him and wrote, "I am sorry because of me u have to face criticism which u don’t deserve at all ." In the end, she concluded by saying I love you to her boyfriend. Many celebrities like Kishwer Merchant, Dalljiet Kaur, and Sana Makbul showered them with hearts. Fans of Ankita Lokhande have commented on their photo in numbers. A fan mentioned that her gesture was sweet and wrote," God Bless You" Take a look at some of the comments.
Ankita Lokhande once in a while shares pictures with her partner Vicky Jain. She had shared a picture of them as they posed at a tourist location. The two looked very romantic in the photo as Ankita wrote the lyrics of the song Shallow from Bradley Cooper's A Star Is Born. Take a look at their romantic picture.
Tell me somethin', girl Are you happy in this modern world? Or do you need more? Is there somethin' else you're searchin' for? I'm falling In all the good times I find myself Longin' for change And in the bad times I fear myself Tell me something, boy Aren't you tired tryin' to fill that void? Or do you need more? Ain't it hard keeping it so hardcore? I'm falling In all the good times I find myself Longing for a change And in the bad times I fear myself I'm off the deep end, watch as I dive in I'll never meet the ground Crash through the surface, where they can't hurt us We're far from the shallow now In the shallow, shallow In the shallow, shallow In the shallow, shallow We're far from… â¤ï¸ @jainvick
In April, she shared a series of photos as the couple posed for the camera. Ankita looked extremely happy as posed with Vicky. Ankita was seen wearing a white Patiala suit while Vicky was wearing a white kurta and a yellow dupatta. She mentioned, "The best things in life are not things, They are moments." She missed him as they both were quarantined during the lockdown and stayed away. She also shared a few candid pictures of themselves while they were enjoying each other's company. Take a look at Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain's photos.
