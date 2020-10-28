Ankita Lokhande Poses Lying In Bed, Shares Beautiful Thought About 'perfection'

Ankita Lokhande recently took to Instagram to share a bunch of pictures from one of her photoshoots. In the first picture, she is seen lying down on her bed as she gazes at something in the distance while in the second picture she is spotted sleeping as the camera captures her. The monochrome pictures have Ankita donning a casual look in a t-shirt and rugged denim. Her look was completed with soft makeup and curled hair.

Ankita Lokhande posted the pictures with a beautiful thought. She mentioned that if everything would be perfect, a person would never learn and therefore will never grow. Fans in a huge number complimented Ankita Lokhande’s pictures. Take a look at Ankita Lokhande’s Instagram pictures.

Ankita Lokhande's vintage look is all things gorgeous

On October 22, 2020, Ankita Lokhande took to Instagram to surprise fans with yet another bunch of pictures. The actor shared three photographs of herself from her latest photoshoot, wherein she posed in an all-white ensemble comprising an oversized white shirt paired with white pants. In terms of accessories, the actor rounded off her outfit with a couple of bracelets and statement silver hairpins. She completed her look with a retro-style wavy hairdo and bold lips. Along with the pictures, the actor penned an empowering caption to complement her post. She captioned the IG post as, "God is within her. She won’t fall".

Ankita Lokhande grooves in saree

On October 20, Ankita Lokhande dropped a video in which she could be seen dancing to the tunes of the song, Sawaar Loon. In the clip, the actor happily flaunted her red and green saree and danced in her house. Ankita left her hair naturally open and performed the steps. Sharing the video, she wrote, "Saree Dance and good music. What a combination". Many simply dropped several hearts and fire emoticons on her video. Ankita Lokhande's post hit 4 lakh views and is still counting.

On the work front, Ankita last graced the silver screen with Ahmed Khan's directorial, Baaghi 3. The film released on March 6, which was a few days before the lockdown was imposed in the country. The makers of the movie felt that the box-office numbers were affected due to the lockdown and hence they decided to premiere the movie on Disney+Hotstar.

