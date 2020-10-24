Ankita Lokhande Flaunts Her Curly Hair, Love-struck Fans Go All Hearts

On Saturday, Ankita Lokhande took to Instagram and posted a photo of herself in which she was seen flaunting her curly hair. Ankita wrote, 'curly hair' in the caption followed by an awestruck emoticon. She donned a pretty floral tee and also wore a thick headband.

Ankita Lokhande's Instagram post garnered a lot of attention on the internet as fans rushed to drop comments on it. Amruta Khanvilkar was quick to compliment her look. She wrote, 'Look at those curls' followed by love-struck emoticons. More so, Ankita's little fan wrote, 'Hello di.. M not so lucky to receive your reply, but I love you so much'. As soon as the actor caught a glimpse of the same, she replied to her fan with a heart. Many simply dropped several hearts and fire emoticons on Ankita's post.

Ankita often steals the show with her interesting captions. She recently shared a black and white photo and herself and wrote, 'God is within her. She won’t fall'. Moreover, earlier she took the internet by storm after she posted a series of photos in which she could be seen smiling away to glory.

Ankita shared the happy pictures and expressed that 'people should not live their lives impressing others'. Ankita wrote, 'In the end, People will judge you anyway. So don’t live your life impressing others, live your life impressing yourself'. Many agreed to her statement in the caption as they wrote, 'True that' in the comments section.

On the work front, Ankita last graced the silver screen with Ahmed Khan's directorial, Baaghi 3. The film released on March 6, which was a few days before the lockdown was imposed in the country. The makers of the movie felt that the box-office numbers were affected due to the lockdown and hence they decided to premiere the movie on Disney+Hotstar.

Apart from this, Ankita was also a part of the 2019 movie titled, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, alongside an ensemble cast of Kangana Ranaut, Jisshu Sengupta, Atul Kulkarni, Mohd. Zeeshan Ayyub, and others. Further information about Ankita's upcoming movies and shows is not reported yet.

