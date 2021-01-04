Nupur Sanon Heaps Praise On Sister Kriti For Making Her 'first Reel', Calls It 'big Deal'

On Sunday night, Nupur Sanon took to Instagram and reposted a reel shared by her sister, Kriti Sanon. Nupur was surprised as Kriti made a "cute effort" to make her first reel on the social media platform and also mentioned that it was a "big deal" for the latter.

The Filhall actor further wrote, "Had to repost because you made this cute effort of making your first reel, which we both know is a big deal Krits!". More so, she also mentioned that she knows her importance in Kriti's life. It was on Nupur Sanon's birthday, December 15, when Kriti shared an adorable video to wish her sister.

Nupur Sanon heaps praise on Kriti

Kriti took the internet by storm after she dropped a reel on Nupur's birthday. In the clip, the two sisters could be seen enjoying some fun moments together during their holidays. The video also had snippets of their indoor whereabouts. Along with this, she penned a lengthy heartfelt note for Nupur.

The actor wrote, "If you wanna go, baby let’s go, If you wanna rock, I’m ready to roll, And if you wanna slowwww down, We can slow down together!! Happiest Birthday to the funniest entertainer of our house!! @nupursanon You are the one person who I share all my joys, sorrows, poems, gossips, excitements, achievements, confusions and frustrations with."

Kriti went to call her sister her "dear diary" and continued that she was the only one for whom she could make an effort. More so, the Housefull 4 actor sent a virtual hug to her sister as she couldn't be there to celebrate the big day with her.

Kriti Sanon and Nupur Sanon often share glimpses of their whereabouts on social media. The duo celebrated Christmas together with utmost grandeur. They twinned in similar headbands and also wore red-coloured tees. Sharing a glimpse of their decor, Nupur wrote, "I hope your Christmas was full of light & joy, hope & happiness !! Sending lots and lots of good energy to you."

On the work front, Kriti Sanon's upcoming movie, Bachchan Pandey, will go on floors on January 6. She, along with the team, jetted off to Jaisalmer to begin shooting for the same. Directed by Farhad Samji, Bachchan Pandey will be produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. Apart from this, she will also be seen in the movie, Mimi, helmed by Laxman Utekar.

