Surbhi Jyoti And Srishty Rode Take 'This Or That' Challenge And Nail It; Watch

Surbhi Jyoti holds a massive fan following on social media and never fails to entertain her fans with her posts. Recently, she took to Instagram to share a friendship edition video with Srishty Rode. She shared a video of the This or That Instagram challenge. Her post crossed numerous views in no time.

Surbhi Jyoti's Instagram post

In the video, Surbhi and Shristy can be seen revealing about their choices. The song played in the background is It's Tricky by RUN DMC. Surbhi can be seen wearing a plain white t-shirt and denim shorts. On the other hand, Shristy can be seen wearing a plain pink t-shirt with shorts. Both seem to have a fun time while doing the challenge. Fans dropped numerous likes and comments to her post.

Earlier, Surbhi shared a fun reel with Chandni Sharma on Instagram. Both were seen grooving on the song Kya Karu by Yashraj Mukhat. In the video, Surbhi can be seen in a light pink dress whereas, Chandni can be seen in an orange salwar suit.

More about Surbhi Jyoti

Surbhi Jyoti began with her career in regional theatre and films. She was also a radio jockey. She worked in Punjabi films and Punjabi television series. She was known for her portrayal of Zoya in Qubool Hai and Bela in Naagin 3. For her role of Zoya in Qubool Hai, she won the award for the Performer of the Year in Female category at the Indian Television Academy Awards and Best Début Actress at the Zee Gold Awards 2013.

Surbhi has hosted multiple seasons of the love drama show Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya opposite Meiyang Chang, in 2015. She was also the host of a travel-based web series Desi Explorers Taiwan along with other television actors, in 2016. Later, she was seen in shows such as Ishqbaaz, Tanhaiyan, Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai and others.

More about Srishty Rode

Srishty Rode started her acting career in Balaji Telefilms' Kuchh Is Tara in 2007. Later, she made a breakthrough with an advertisement for Hindustan Unilever's Fair and Lovely. She appeared in daily soaps such as Yeh Ishq Haaye and Chotti Bahu. In 2018, she was seen in Bigg Boss 12 as a celebrity contestant.

