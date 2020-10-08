Ankita Lokhande Pens Emotional Note As Her Father Returns From Hospital; Fans React

Actor Ankita Lokhande recently announced that her father Shashikant Lokhande is back from the hospital and is in good health. The actor took to her Instagram handle to share a series of family pictures and penned a heartfelt note dedicated to her father. Ankita Lokhande wrote, 'Papa you are back from the hospital and nothing will ever make me happy more than you and your good health'. Take a look at Ankita Lokhande's Instagram post.

Ankita Lokhande's father returns home

Sharing ten family pictures on Instagram, Ankita promised to take care of her father. She also added that her father unconditionally took care of their family and she aims to do the same. The actor also thanked all her fans and supporters for showering her family with blessings and prayers. In the first picture, Ankita Lokhande posed with her father. Other pictures also included Ankita's mother Vandana Phadnis and brother Arpan Lokhande.

Ankita Lokhande's note for her father-

Papa u r back from the hospital and nothing will ever make me happy more than you and your good health..I promise to take take care of you unconditionally and forever just the way you have been doing it for me and for us as family.

Thanku everyone for prayers and love

Thanku everyone for prayers and love ðŸ¤—

#parentsarepriority #familycomesfirst

@skl644494 @vandanaphadnislokhande

Fans shower Lokhande family with love

Fans wished Ankita's father a faster recovery and good health. Celebrities like Arti Singh, Vikas Gupta, Prathana Behere, Amruta Khanvilkar also commented on the actor's post. While Arti and Vikas dropped hearts and praying emojis, Prathana Behere commented, 'Soooo sweet wede ... give my regards to kaka ðŸ˜˜ðŸ¤—â¤ï¸'.

One of the users wrote, 'Alwys rooting for your happiness and success. May God bless you'. Another fan reacted, 'Lots of love and success to you and your family, Ankita mam. Take care of your papa, happy to know that your papa is alright now, you have cared for him a lot dear, you are so down to earth'.

One of Ankita Lokhande's followers commented, 'love and prayers for dad ðŸ’– Parents are precious ðŸ’– very happy to hear he is back home ðŸ™â¤ï¸ðŸ”±'. Take a look at some more fans' reactions below.

Image Credits - Ankita Lokhande Instagram

