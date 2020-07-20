Annup Sonii Talks About His New Short Film, Says People Don't Talk About Domestic Violence

Annup Sonii is all set to entertain his fans in a brand new avatar. The Crime Patrol fame recently starred in a short film titled The Relationship Manager. In his official statement, Sonii recently spoke about this new project which focuses on domestic abuse and violence inflicted on women during the recent Coronavirus lockdown.

Annup Sonii opens about his short film The Relationship Manager

The ongoing Coronavirus pandemic led to a nationwide a few months ago. But even though the lockdown was meant to curb the spread of Coronavirus, it turned harmful for people suffering from domestic violence. This is the same issue Annup Sonii’s new short film The Relationship Manager is tackling.

In an official statement, the Crime Patrol fame star spoke about his short film in his official statement. Annup Sonii first began by explaining how people are well aware of this issue but choose to not talk about it. He further added that talking about domestic violence is considered to be a taboo in our society, hence people decline to comment.

While talking about his film The Relationship Manager, Annup Sonii said that their film focuses on the harsh reality of society. While talking about how the film focuses on domestic violence during the COVID-19 lockdown, Sonii mentioned that the film’s script has been written keeping the lockdown as a premise. Hence, the cast and crew made sure that the short film was shot in a minimal setup and all the necessary precautions were taken.

In his statement, Annup Sonii also congratulated Falguni Thakore, the writer and director of The Relationship Manager and Friday Films headed by Neeraj Pandey. He also appreciated their awareness of the pandemic and making sure that everybody is safe. This Sonii starrer short film was has been produced by Shital Bhatia.

Apart from Annup Sonii, The Relationship Manager also stars Juhi Babbar Soni and Divya Dutta. Actors Anupam Kher and Sana Khan are part of the supporting casts and provide pivotal cameos to the short film. The Relationship Manager was released on July 18, 2020, and is available for streaming on YouTube. Watch The Relationship Manager starring Annup Sonii, Divya Dutta, and Anupam Kher here.

