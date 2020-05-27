A Look At Preksha Mehta's Career; From 'Crime Patrol' To Movies & Music Albums

Crime Patrol actor Preksha Mehta passed away at the age of 25. The actor committed suicide at her residence in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. As per reports, Preksha Mehta hanged herself from the ceiling of the fan on Monday, May 25, 2020. Preksha Mehta’s body was found by her family members, the next day. Reports also suggest that the actor left a suicide note. However, the young actor was a part of movies, music albums, and TV shows too. Here's a look at Preksha Mehta's TV shows and career.

Preksha Mehta's TV shows

Crime Patrol

Preksha Mehta has been a part of Crime Patrol's many episodes, and her social media gives a glimpse of the same. The actor had shared many snippets from her stint in the show. Fans praised Preksha for playing bold roles in the show.

'Crime Patrol' Actor Preksha Mehta, 25, Commits Suicide After Sharing Cryptic Post

'Every day is a new struggle': Arjun Kapoor on coping with his mother's demise

Meri Durga

Meri Durga is an Indian television series, by the director-turned producer Ravindra Gautam along with producer Pradeep Kumar under their own banner Paperback Films. If reports are to believed, Preksha Mehta was a part of this serial for some segments. The daily soap revolves around the story of Durga, an ace runner, who has to give up on her dream due to certain circumstances. However, her passionate father helps her fight the battles.

Karan Kundrra talks about social media trolling: It’s not the comment it’s the 'soch'

Preksha Mehta also made an appearance in Akshay Kumar starrer, Padman and another movie namely, Sakha.

Preksha Mehta's music albums

Tore Naina

Tore Naina, a music album by Zuber Hashmi and presented by Mika Singh, features Preksha Mehta and Sanjay Kumaar. The song is a soulful track shot at a beautiful location. The music album has hit 104K views online.

Dare To Love

Presented by Satyanjana Entertainment, Dare To Love features Preksha Mehta in the lead. The song entails the classic love story of a couple who face hurdles in their love life. Check it out below.

Aashiq Ch.2

Aashiq Ch.2 is once again a romantic track that's soothing. The song features Rockstar Neal, Preksha Mehta, Suchit Mishra and Deepa Talreja. Preksha Mehta's endearing acting in the visual received many praises from fans.

Preksha Mehta's death has created a void in the television industry, as many have outpoured their deepest condolences for the 25-year-old star. Actors Karan Kundrra, Arjun Bijali among others shared their heartfelt condolences for Mehta on social media. The news of Preksha Mehta's death was confirmed by one of her closest friends Richa Tiwari, who is also an actor.

Janhvi Kapoor opens up on role in 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl', says 'Learned so much'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.