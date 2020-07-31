Anuj Sachdeva Targeted By Fake Casting Call, Identified As "Money Fraud Piyush"

Indian television actor Anuj Sachdeva was recently targeted by a fake casting call. The actor took to his Instagram to share screenshots of the same as he urged his fans and friends to spread the word and beware of such scams. Anuj Sachdeva posted a conversation between an imposter who messaged him. The imposter claimed to be a casting director from Red Chilli Productions.

Anuj Sachdeva targeted by a fake casting call

Anuj shared the conversation he had with the imposter. In the conversation when the imposter was claiming to be from a production house, he was confronted by the actor. Apparently Anuj Sachdeva had used Truecaller (a caller identification app) to get information about the imposter who contacted him claiming it was from Red Chillies Production.

The actor attached the name and number as it displayed on the app. The actor sent him the screenshot of what his name reflected on the Truecaller app. Here is what the imposter told Anuj:

Hi

My name is Aditi, I work as a casting director with Red Chillies Production, currently working on a film would like to test you for an important role, let us know your availability?

To this, Anuj Sachdeva had responded saying,

And Piyush achi photo laga..issey fraud nahi kar payega. Not convincing.

Translates to: Put a better profile picture. You will not be able to fool anyone with this. Not convincing.

Truecaller App identified the imposter as "Money Fraud Piyush"

Truecaller identified the number and the name of the person and reflected “Money Fraud Piyush”. Further, the location showed Kolkata. After Anuj Sachdeva sent the imposter a screenshot of what Truecaller showed, the imposter asked him why he was trusting an app. Anuj Sachdeva gave a response saying that he was trusting the app as the person is not his relative.

Read Also | Neha Kakkar Wishes Birthday To Urvashi Dholakia; Calls Her 'one Of The Strongest Women'

Anuj Sachdeva's Instagram

Read Also | Sidharth Shukla, Divyanka Tripathi, Arti Singh Turn Chefs During Coronavirus Lockdown

Actor Gaurav Khanna reveals he too gets messages from the same number

As soon as the post went up, friends and fans of the actor started commenting on it. While several fans were worried about how did the actor’s number leak, many others asked him to be more careful. TV actor Gaurav Khanna also commented on the post. He wrote that he gets a message from the same number every month. Check out the comment below.

Anuj Sachdeva has worked in several films, TV shows and commercials. He has appeared in TV shows like Sabki Laadlii Bebo Phir Subah Hogi, Laal Ishq, Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna. The actor has also been featured in films like Delhii Heights, Love Shagun and Hawaa Hawaai.

Read Also | Urvashi Dholakia's Net Worth Is So Staggering, Fans Will Go 'Dekh Bhai Dekh'; Details Here

Read Also | Veer Rajwant Singh: The Actor Creating Waves In Web Series With His Skills

All Image credits: Anuj Sachdeva's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.