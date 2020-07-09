Neha Kakkar Wishes Birthday To Urvashi Dholakia; Calls Her 'one Of The Strongest Women'

Recently, singer Neha Kakkar took to her Instagram and shared a heartwarming post on the occasion of her 'inspiration' Urvashi Dholakia's birthday. The slideshow of two pictures featured Neha Kakkar with Urvashi Dholakia along with her two sons. In one of the pictures, Neha Kakkar is seen enjoying a warm hug from Urvashi Dholakia while posing with an all-smiling face. In the other photo, Urvashi Dholakia's two sons joined the frame and posed with Urvashi and Neha.

Instagramming the slideshow, Neha Kakkar wrote a caption, which read, "Happy Birthday @urvashidholakia9 Didi!! One of the most Strongest Women I know, Inspiration to all those Single Mothers, in-fact all those women who think they can’t do much after loosing a life partner and having kids with them." While praising Urvashi, Neha further added, "Look at her! How beautiful she is [a heart and raising hand in celebration emoticon] and her kids [with a hug emoticon] of course She’s inspiration for me too 🥰 Love You Didi!!!!!!". Many of their fans left birthday wishes for Urvashi. Scroll down to take a look at Neha's post.

Neha Kakkar's birthday wish for Urvashi Dholakia

Talking about Neha Kakkar on the professional front, she is basking the success of her latest music video, in which she collaborated with her brother Tony Kakkar. She has many hit songs in her repertoire, such as Coca Cola, Mile Ho Tum, O Saki Saki, Dilbar, and Ek Toh Kam Zindagani, among many others. She was also seen in the judges' panel of the singing reality show, Indian Idol 11.

Urvashi Dholakia on the work front

Urvashi Dholakia is one of the most popular faces of the TV fraternity. Her portrayal of the iconic villain Komolika in Ekta Kapoor's 2011 romance-drama, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, is considered as one of her most remarkable performances. Apart from television serials, she also participated and won the sixth season of Salman Khan's reality show, Bigg Boss. Recently, she also appeared in the couple dance reality show, Nach Baliye 9, with her ex-boyfriend Anuj Sachdeva.

