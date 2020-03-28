Sidharth Shukla, Divyanka Tripathi, Arti Singh Turn Chefs During Coronavirus Lockdown

Almost every citizen of India is currently locked inside their house due to the ongoing coronavirus lockdown. Popular TV celebs, such as Sidharth Shukla, Divyanka Tripathi, and Arti Singh are no exception. With nothing else to do during this coronavirus lockdown, many celebs are now starting to cook as a hobby to pass their time. Here are a few TV celebs who put on their chef's hat during the coronavirus pandemic.

TV celebs who turned into chefs during the coronavirus lockdown

Sidharth Shukla

Sidharth Shukla recently became one of the most popular TV celebs in India after he won the renowned reality TV show, Bigg Boss 13. After winning the show, Sidharth Shukla planned to spend his free time with his friends and family. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, Sidharth Shukla has once again been forced to stay indoors. To pass his time during the lockdown, Sidharth Shukla revealed that he has started doing multiple household chores, including cleaning the house, cutting vegetables, and cooking.

Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka Tripathi recently showed off her cooking skills on Instagram. Divyanka Tripathi posted a picture of home-cooked paneer tikka and asked her fans how it looked. Divyanka Tripathi also added that her husband loved it, but she joking added that he had no choice as he had to eat her food for 21 days no matter what.

Arti Singh

Arti Singh was also a former Bigg Boss 13 contestant and was the third runner up of the show. Recently, Arti Singh took to Instagram to share a photo of her homemade chole. In the caption, Arti Singh revealed that while cooked a lot for her Bigg Boss 13 housemates, she never cooked after leaving the show. The star then stated that she was cooking for herself now to pass her time during the coronavirus lockdown.

Anuj Sachdeva

To entertain his fans during the pandemic, Anuj Sachdeva decided to start a news Instagram series called What's Cooking With Anuj. During the first day of the lockdown, Anuj Sachdeva shared a video of himself cooking French Toast with Caramel, Sour Cream & Berries. Anuj Sachdeva then asked his fans to tell him what to cook for the next episode.

