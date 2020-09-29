Annup Sonii To Help 'Balika Vadhu' Director Who Resorted To Selling Vegetables For Living

The coronavirus pandemic has affected the film and the television industry and one such adverse effect was faced by Balika Vadhu director Ram Vriksha Gaur. The pictures of the director selling vegetables were circulated on social media. The director took over his father’s business of selling vegetables during tough times. The news quickly reached former Balika Vadhu actor Annup Sonii and now he has said that his team is looking into the matter.

Balika Vadhu director's situation right now

The coronavirus situation has hampered business, halted production as well as cancelled television productions. This has affected several actors, crew members, and more industry-related people have lost jobs. According to a report in Variety, thousands have left jobless due to the pandemic situation in Hollywood alone. In India, the situation is not so different. One of the unfortunate Tv professionals to be affected by the pandemic was Balika Vadhu unit director Ram Vriksha Gaur. He was reportedly on a work trip to Azamgarh in Uttar Pradesh, which also happens to be his hometown. The film that he is working on stopped production as the pandemic took a toll on them.

Balika Vadhu director Ram could not return to Mumbai and was stuck in UP during the strict lockdown days. Apart from that, the film that he was working on was postponed to a later date, with a lot of uncertainties. Ram helped himself to make ends meet by selling vegetables on the road, a business that was previously done by his father.

Annup Sonii keen on helping Balika Vadhu director

The photo was seen by Annup Sonii, who quickly resorted to finding a solution to help the director. Annup Sonii took to Twitter and said that his team was looking into the matter. Apart from him, many social media users too empathised with the director. A report in Pinkvilla suggested that Annup’s team is trying to find the account number of the director so that an amount could be deposited into Ram’s account.

Balika Vadhu director Ram Vriksha Gaur worked as a unit director on the successful series. The director was reportedly acclaimed for many of his scenes that he directed during his heydays. Check out Annup's post-

It's sad...

Our Balika vadhu team got to know and getting in touch with him to help...🙏 — Anup Soni (@soniiannup) September 28, 2020

Promo Image Credits: Annup Sonii Twitter, Vaidehi Thaman Twitter

