'Balika Vadhu' Director Ram Vriksha Gaur Sells Vegetables To Meet His Financial Needs

Ram Vriksha Gaur, who was one of the directors of the iconic Hindi TV show, Balika Vadhu is having to sell vegetables due to lack of work amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The director is currently living in his hometown Azamgarh. Read on to know the whole story:

Balika Vadhu director forced to sell vegetables

In an interaction with Hindustan Times, Gaur said that he had been living in Bombay for over 18 years. He recentlly visited his hometown Azamgarh to explore some sites for a film. While he was there, the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown was announced and he could not move back. Ram, was later told by the producers of the said film that the shot had been delayed for at least a year owing to the pandemic.

Post this, due to lack of work and funds, the director started selling vegetables with his son. His father was also a vegetable vendor and the director said he has no regrets. Ram has reportedly worked on a few other shows as well, including Kuch Toh Log Kahenge, and Sujata. There have also been movies starring Randeep Hooda, Sunil Shetty, Yashpal Sharma, Rajpal Yadav and Milind Gunaji for which Ram has been the assistant director.

About Balika Vadhu

Balika Vadhu was a soap opera show that aired on the channel Colors TV for 8 years from July 21, 2008, to July 31, 2016. The show had 2245 episodes and was the first Indian show to complete over 2000 episodes. The show revolved around the life of Anandi and Jagdish who were married as children.

Its first season, titled Balika Vadhu—Kacchi Umar Ke Pakke Rishte, focused on Jagdish and Anandi’s journey as they grew up and the further events in their life. The show also had a second season which was known as Balika Vadhu—Lamhe Pyaar Ke and focused on Nandini’s life who was Anandi’s daughter. The shows were both set in rural Rajasthan with Pratyusha Banerjee, Toral Rasputra, Shashank Vyas, Avika Gor and Avinash Mukherjee playing pivotal roles.

