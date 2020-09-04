Anup Soni Shares Cryptic Tweet About Closed-minded People And Their Behaviour

Actor Anup Soni recently took to Twitter to share a few wise words on general human behaviour. The actor threw some light on narrow-minded people and how they typically act in front of others. His fans can be seen completely agreeing with him in the comments section of the post. They have also spoken about how on-point the actor’s observation skills are.

Anup Soni’s Twitter thought

Television actor Anup Soni recently took to Twitter to share his thoughts on people who only preach and do not act accordingly. In the tweet, the actor mentioned that a huge problem with the people who have a closed mind is that they always have their mouths open. The actor spoke about fellow beings who put each other down through words. Have a look at the wise words on Anup Soni's Twitter here.

There is a big problem with closed minded people...Their mouths are always open... — Anup Soni (@soniiannup) September 4, 2020

In the comments section of the tweet, a number of people put in uplifting words for Anup Soni. One of the internet users was of the stance that Anup Soni was quite underrated and fans wished to see him more in films and OTT originals. A few people also wrote about how much they agreed with the actor and his views on certain people. A few of Anup Soni’s followers also wrote that the tweet was directed towards a particular actor. Have a look at a few comments on Anup Soni’s Twitter here.

I m very big fan of urs...sir..I really appreciate your work...I think u r very underrated....we need to see more of you in films n OTTs etc.... @soniiannup — suman kannaujia (@suminift) September 4, 2020

So true.. have realised so many times in life.. — Snigdhatanu Roy Chowdhury (@_roy0409_) September 4, 2020

Sir, those you think are close minded are actually absent minded !! — Rahul Bhadani (@e6f87c6238c24f4) September 4, 2020

Anup Soni had previously shared the trailer of Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare while wishing the makers good luck. He wished filmmaker Alankrita Shrivastava on her upcoming film while also complimenting the poster. The poster has the picture of actor Bhumi Pednekar and Konkona Sen Sharma, who play sisters in the upcoming entertainer. The film has been directed by Alankrita and features Kubbra Sait and Vikrant Massey in key roles. Have a look at the tweet on Anup Soni’s Twitter here.

Good Luck dear Alankrita...Looking forward to this one 😊👍👍 https://t.co/RsDss8D74H — Anup Soni (@soniiannup) September 3, 2020

Read Annup Sonii Talks About His New Short Film, Says People Don't Talk About Domestic Violence

Also read Annup Sonii And Renuka Shahane's Funny Banter Leaves Twitteratis Doubling In Laughter

Anup Soni is a celebrated television actor who has played key roles in shows like Sea Hawks and Saaya. He is known for anchoring the show Crime Patrol, which narrates various stories of criminals and their notorious crimes. His unique method of explaining details is considered as one of the best qualities of the actor. The actor was also seen playing a pivotal role in the action-mystery film, Class of '83.

Read A Look At 'Class Of 83' Actor Hitesh Bhojraj Aka Vishnu Varde's Career & Other Details

Also read "Bobby Deol Is Down To Earth, Thorough Gentleman", Says His Aashram Co-star Parinitaa Seth

Image Courtesy: Anup Soni Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.