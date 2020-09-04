Balika Vadhu Actor Anjum Farooki Welcomes Baby Girl, Shares Picture

Anjum Farooki is celebrating the birth of her daughter as the former Balika Vadhu actress took to Instagram to share a picture of her little one. She expressed her happiness through the post. Anjum is welcoming her first kid almost eight years after she tied the knot with her husband in 2012. The actress has been keeping her followers posted about her post-Balika Vadhu moments through posts and videos and recently she shared the news of her child's birth.

Anjum Farooki is now a mother

Anjum shared a picture in which her daughter, Haneya Syed, is resting. Even though Anjum has not revealed a full picture of her daughter, she shared her little one's curled up hands in the picture. The picture accompanied a beautiful caption for her daughter. The picture even garnered thousands of likes so far.

Check out the post shared on Anjum Farooki’s Instagram

Anjum Farooki shared the picture on Instagram account. She accompanied the picture with the caption, “Welcome to the world lil girl. Meet my daughter Haneya Syed. 28.08.2020.” Anjum Farooki’s daughter was born on August 28, 2020.

The picture received several reactions from her 17.9k plus counting followers. One follower wrote, “Welcome princess congrats to parents, wish you all the best.” Another follower commented, “Congo mam nice and cute name”, many fans continued to give love to the news of Anjum welcoming her daughter. They posted heart emoticons in the picture.

Followers pour in good wishes

Snippet Credits: Actress Anjum Farooki's Instagram

Actress Anjum Farooki was a part of the show Balika Vadhu for a long time, essaying her role as Gauri. She was a household name until 2012 when she stopped her acting stints. Anjum Farooki was a journalist prior to her career as an actress. She tied the knot to her longtime boyfriend Saqib Syed. Over the years the actress has been posting about her daily life as a homemaker.

Check out some pictures of the actress

Anjum in Balika Vadhu essaying the role of Gauri

