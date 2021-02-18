'Anupamaa' 17 Feb Written Update: Vanraj-Anupamaa Recall Their Fond Memories

Star Plus' show Anupamaa, starring Rupali Ganguly, Madalsa Sharma and Sudhanshu Pandey in lead roles is witnessing some major twists in the plot. While Vanraj apologises to his wife for betraying her, the duo gets caught up in an emotional moment after signing their divorce proceeding papers. Kavya puts forth a shocking demand in front of her boyfriend, leaving Pakhi in pain. Anupamaa feels sad about the time when Vanraj had surprised Kavya on his birthday last year. Here's Anupamaa 17 Feb written update.

In the Anupamaa February 17 episode, Vanraj and Anupamaa reach their respective houses and inform their families that their divorce will take place in the next 6 months. Vanraj apologises to his wife and asks for forgiveness. He also mentions that it's very easy to talk about divorce, but when it comes to someone's own life, people realise the importance of it. He adds that one single sign is alone responsible for breaking down a marriage that took place 25 years ago.

Anupamaa stands strong and informs him that it's time to move on and that life has given them a second chance. However, Vanraj mentions that his life has come to a point where nothing is fine. He recalls how she used to pray for him, massage his legs after his work out, and take care of his family. He further reminisces the times when he did not have to worry about anything as Anupamaa was there to look after his family. Anupamaa tells him that she did it all because she was in love and that her love was only one-sided. She remarks that she was always there in the relationship, but he was with Kavya.

Meanwhile, at home, Kavya feels content that now her relationship with Vanraj will get official. She further forces him to send Pakhi to Anupamaa's house and insists to go on a private birthday party. Meanwhile, Leela indulges in an emotional conversation with her daughter. Pakhi overhears Kavya and her father's conversation and leaves home.

