'Anupamaa' February 17 Spoiler: Vanraj Breaks Down, Will He Apologise To His Wife?

Star Plus' show Anupamaa, starring Rupali Ganguly, Madalsa Sharma and Sudhanshu Pandey in lead roles is witnessing some major twists in the plot. While Anupamaa and Vanraj meet the counsellor and get emotional, the latter apologises to his wife for committing so many mistakes and for hurting her every single time. The duo reminisces their 25 years together. While Anupamaa is sure that things will be fine, Vanraj is worried about his future. Here's Anupamaa February 17 spoiler.

Anupamaa February 17 episode

In the recent episode, Vanraj goes home and informs Kavya that the divorce will take place very soon. The latter informs him that she will now be able to marry him and that their relationship will get an official name. Vanraj tells her that she's more worried about Anupamaa and his divorce. Pakhi overhears their conversation and curses Kinjal and Kavya both. However, Kavya is only bothered about her boyfriend's birthday and nothing else. Anupamaa reaches home and informs the entire family that their divorce will take place after 6 months and that the entire formalities are done. Pakhi is shattered by the on-going situation and hugs her father.

Vanraj asks Kavya to think about her divorce from Anirudh. Both, Anupamaa and he, are unable to sleep in the night as they think of the times they spent together. More so, Vanraj recalls the incident that took place on Anupamaa and his 25th wedding anniversary. Things turn ugly when Kavya forces her boyfriend to send Pakhi to Anupamaa's house on his birthday as she wants to spend some alone time with him. Pakhi hears all of this and breaks down emotionally.

Leela calls her son and sends him warm wishes on his special day. The twist in the tale comes to light when Anupamaa realises that she couldn't hear her daughter's voice while Baa was talking to Vanraj. She gets a strong feeling that something's wrong in that house. Anupamaa recalls how they celebrated Vanraj's birthday last year and how he belittled her by surprising Kavya.

