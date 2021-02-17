'Anupamaa' Feb 16 Written Update: Kavya Plans Vanraj's Bday, Toshu-Kinjal Share A Moment

Star Plus' show, Anupamaa, starring Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, Nidhi Shah, Paras Kalnawat, among others, is witnessing some intriguing drama. While Vanraj and Anupamaa are getting closer to their divorce date, the family is getting emotional. Toshu tells Kinjal that he's always seen his parents together and that he's the eldest so he can't even cry and express his pain. However, his wife consoles him and gives him her shoulder. Here's Anupamaa Feb 16 written update.

In the Anupamaa February 16 episode, Vanraj and Anupamaa reminisce their fond memories while walking towards the counsellor's office. While Anupamaa is strong about her decision, Vanraj shivers and gets upset. Paritosh tells Kinjal that he was the one who used to always bring his parents along in family portraits. He further adds that now it's all over and things are completely going to change. Kinjal hugs her husband and tells herself that everything is happening for the best. Nandini-Kinjal explain to Anupamaa about the counselling session and tell her that the associated person will leave no stone unturned in getting her back with her husband. Kinjal is quite confident that nothing will go wrong in their case as they're keen on getting a divorce as soon as possible.

Pakhi gets upset after Kavya demands a private birthday celebration of her father. Kavya informs Vanraj to send his daughter to Anupamaa's house, but the latter refuses. He tells her that he will not ask Pakhi to go anywhere until she says that herself. Kavya decides to plan a surprise for his birthday and Pakhi recalls the time when she used to prepare everything for her father. Vanraj looks at his daughter and understands that she's not okay with Kavya's decision.

Anupamaa, on the other hand, tells the lawyer that her husband has broken her heart and her trust. More so, she adds that she can never forgive him for his deeds. Later, Vanraj apologises to her but Anupamaa doesn't melt after listening to his sweet talks. Once they part ways, they look at their signs on the divorce proceeding papers and shed tears.

