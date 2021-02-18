'Anupamaa' February 18 Spoiler: Kavya Emotionally Tricks Vanraj, Pakhi To Run Away?

Star Plus' show Anupamaa, starring Rupali Ganguly, Madalsa Sharma and Sudhanshu Pandey in lead roles is witnessing some major twists in the plot. While Kavya has been forcing Vanraj to spend his birthday with her, Pakhi feels left out in the house due to her bestie's insecurities. Pakhi doesn't wish her father on his birthday as she wants to give the duo some private space at 12 am. Kavya's incessant demands have sandwiched Vanraj between her and his family. Here's Anupamaa February 18 spoiler.

Anupamaa February 18 episode

In the recent episode, Pakhi melts down and thinks that she's interfering in her father's new life. She feels she's the reason why Kavya and he can't spend quality time together. Things turn ugly after she overhears Kavya's conversation with her friend. Kavya tells her friend that she finds it very difficult to take care of Vanraj's kids. More so, she also tells her that Pakhi will interfere between them when she plans a surprise for Vanraj at 12.

She adds that it's very difficult to take the responsibility for somebody else's kids. Pakhi is shattered after hearing this and she decides to not wish her father in the night. When Vanraj comes to check up on her in her bedroom, he too is shocked to see her in deep sleep. However, Pakhi pretends to be asleep and cries inside her blanket. Kavya drags Vanraj into the hall and sings the birthday song for him.

After she cuts the cake, Vanraj starts getting calls from his family members. Kavya feels that these people will never give her any space. After this, she once again blackmails Vanraj to not attend the pooja in his house. Leela is sure that her son will make it on time and that he has never backed out when she invites him. A disturbed Pakhi leaves the house in disguise and starts crying. Anupamaa gets a strange feeling and she calls Vanraj to know about her daughter's whereabouts. However, Vanraj too is unaware of this. The duo gets tensed about her.

