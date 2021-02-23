'Anupamaa' 22 Feb Written Update: Kavya Hatches New Plan To Break Down Vanraj's Family

Star Plus' show Anupamaa, starring Rupali Ganguly, Madalsa Sharma and Sudhanshu Pandey in lead roles is witnessing some major twists in the plot. While Vanraj decides to attend the Pooja at his mother's house, Kavya reaches his house, but this time, to not create chaos, but to win everyone's heart with her changed avatar. Out of all, it's Rakhi who's shocked to see Kavya's sweeter side. Here's Anupamaa 22 Feb written update.

Anupamaa 22 Feb 2021 written update

In the Anupamaa February 22 episode, the entire family prepares for Vanraj's birthday. When they are just about to begin the rituals, Kavya reaches home and soon Leela requests her to not create any ruckus on this special occasion. Rakhi wishes Anupamaa on Vanraj's birthday and tells her that she will no longer be associated with the Shahs after some time. Anupamaa keeps calm and ignore's Rakhi's bitter words. Later on, Kavya informs Vanraj that she's here to gel up with his family as Anupamaa and his divorce is just a couple of months away.

She further tells him that she wants to begin a new relationship which includes the love of his family too. When the Panditji arrives, he requests some flowers and then asks the husband and wife to perform the rituals. Kavya begins her plan and tells Anupamaa that she gave her the right to be Vanraj's girlfriend, so now that her and Vanraj's wedding is ending, she wants Anupamaa to take over the rights of being his wife for the days that are left.

Further, Anupamaa requests Leela to not fume over Kavya. She recalls the past and informs everyone that they took time to accept her, so they will take time to accept Kavya as well. The entire family is startled to see the understanding side of Anupamaa. Sanjay informs his wife that she will always make the right decision. Rakhi confronts Kavya about her changed behaviour and the latter informs her that she wants to destroy Vanraj's family with her smart moves. She adds that she couldn't do anything while she was out, but now she wants to turn things uglier while being inside his house.

