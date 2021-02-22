Are Himanshi Khurana & Asim Riaz Engaged? Singer Has THIS To Say On Flaunting Diamond Ring

The rumours about Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz's relationship have been making headlines for a long time now, however, the two have remained tight-lipped about the same. On Saturday, Himanshi took to Instagram and posted a picture of a lavish heart-shaped diamond ring. Soon, fans assumed that the ring was given to her by Asim and that the two stars were engaged. However, Himanshi rubbished the rumours in her interview with SpotboyE.com and mentioned in Hindi that she's a ring collector. She remarked that she fails to understand why people think that a guy has bought a ring for a girl, every time they see her wearing it.

Himanshi on engagement rumours

More so, she mentioned that she buys a ring whenever she feels like buying it for herself and that is her hobby. She continued that it is also an investment for her. Speaking about the speculations that sparked after fans noticed the traditional chudaas in her hand, Khurana stated that she has worn chudaas about 20 times in her life as she's got married that number of times on screen. She added that all this is a part of her life.

Fans have been wondering about Himanshi Khurana's engagement with Asim Riaz ever since the duo's stint in a reality show was over. After this, they teamed up for music albums that garnered massive love from fans. The duo recently worked in Afsos Karoge and their previous albums like Kalla Sohna Nai, Khyaal Rakhya Kar also received love. While Khyaal Rakhya Kar has hit a staggering 73M views, the song titled Kalla Sohna Nai has surpassed 156M views.

On the work front, Himanshi Khurana is basking in the success of her latest album titled Surma Bole, sung by her. While the lyrics for the song are penned by Bunty Bains, The Kidd has composed the music. Himanshi has become the first female Punjabi singer to feature on the Billboard of New York Times Square. She posted a picture of the same on Sunday night and expressed gratitude.

