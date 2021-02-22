Drashti Dhami 'keeps It Cool' In Maldives As She Dips Into Pool In Red Checkered Bikini

Telly actor Drashti Dhami, who is holidaying in the Maldives with her husband and friends, has been sharing glimpses from her leisure vacay. On Sunday night, she posted a picture of herself in which she flaunted her red checkered bikini. Dhami relaxed in the pool and posed for the camera. Sharing the same on Instagram, she wrote, "Keeping it cool in the pool." Drashti celebrated her 6th wedding anniversary with Neeraj Khemka and penned a sweet note for him.

Drashti Dhami penned a lengthy heartfelt note for her husband. She wrote, "Happy 6 anniversary my baby.

Baby, we are 6 today and I love it. Still feels like we got married just yesterday. Thank you for that, you and me, and I don't think we need the rest. I think I can really be stuck on an island with you and still be happy. I know it’s too soon but I can try that every year and I think my answer would still be the same." The Madhubala–Ek Ishq Ek Junoon actor thanked Neeraj for being him and for being hers and showered him with love and kisses in the caption.

Soon, Ruslaan Mumtaz, Kamna Jethmalani, Ayaz Khan, Aditi Sharma, Anjali Dinesh Anand, Anita Raaj, Kanika Maheshwari, and many others, wished the couple. She also posted a photo with her friends and wrote that they reunited after 3 years and made so many memories. Drashti then went on to call Maldives a heaven on earth.

On their anniversary, Neeraj also posted a pic with his wife while they relaxed in the pool and enjoyed their floating breakfast. He ditched a lengthy caption and penned, "Forever." It was on January 10, on Drashti's birthday, when he shared a lovable note on Instagram which read, "To the girl who knows how to rage and not age, Happy birthday, D."

On the work front, the actor was last seen in the show, Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka, alongside Shakti Arora and Aditi Sharma. The series follows the story of how a happily married couple's life changes after the husband falls in love with his wife's best friend. The show went off-air in 2019.

