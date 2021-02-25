Rupali Ganguly's 'Anupamaa' Clocks 1 Year, Thanks Makers For Her 'addictive Shah Parivaar'

Star Plus’ show Anupamaa starring Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey and Madalsa Sharma in lead roles began on February 25, 2020. As the show completes a year on Thursday, Rupali shared a picture with her co-stars and penned a lengthy heartfelt note. She wrote, "We started shooting this blessed show on the 25th Feb 2020. Thank you, Rajan Shahi and Star Plus for bringing Anupamaa into my life and giving me this adorably mad and addictive Shah parivaar."

She further told her on-screen sons Samar and Toshu (Paras Kalnawat and Aashish K.N Mehrotra) that she'll click a picture with them near the swing on Friday. Rupali Ganguly went on to thank the technical team and sent special kisses to Vivek Jain and Aarif Ranjeet, and to the Anupamaa cast that includes Anagha Bhosale, Ekta Saraiya, Shekhar Shukla, Tassnim Sheikh, Nidhi Shah, among others. She continued that she feels blessed and that she loves her work. Sudhanshu Pandey also reposted Ganguly's post on his Instagram wall.

Rupali pens note as Anupamaa completes a year

As per the current track of Anupamaa, the Shahs are enjoying Vanraj's birthday celebration. However, it's Samar who is missing from the party. Anupamaa video-calls him and the latter virtually attends his dad's bash. The makers of the show have postponed Paras' segments in the show after he tested positive for COVID-19.

On February 17, Rupali posted a series of pics and videos with Paras Kalnawat and wrote that she misses him on the sets. She wished him a speedy recovery and wrote, "Miss you so much my little Gorulaal. Please be fine soon and come back. Love you, piggy." Paras remarked that he will soon be back, right next to her. Last week, Paras tested positive for Covid-19 and has currently quarantined himself at home. Spotboye mentioned that the remaining cast and crew, too, were tested for the virus as a precautionary measure.

In Anupamaa's latest episode, Pakhi's mother lashes out at Vanraj for not understanding her. When Kavya interrupts the duo, Anupamaa tells her to not interfere when she's talking to her child's father. Leela is proud of her daughter-in-law.

