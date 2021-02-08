'Kuch Toh Hai' Feb 7 Written Update: Priya Reveals Her Super Powers & Escapes From College

Colors TV's new show, Kuch Toh Hai began on February 7, 2021. In the first episode, Priya enters the assembly hall and sings the morning prayers. Her headteacher tells her that only she has to sing every day and that her voice is very pleasing. After this, the duo goes into the cabin to have a word with each other, however, everything turns chaotic after Rohini decides to kill herself. She stands on the edge of the terrace and decides to commit suicide. Priya reaches in time and saves her. Read on the Kuch Toh Hai - Naagin Ek Naye Rang Mein written update.

In the Kuch Toh Hai episode, Priya explains Rohini about everything and tells her that life is beautiful. When the latter doesn't listen to her and jumps off; the former also jumps with her and saves her life. Priya has supernatural powers and everyone on the campus is startled to see her all fine. As soon as she wakes up, her bruises disappear and everyone starts recording her. Mayank takes her video and tells everyone that she's not a normal woman and that she's a superwoman.

The headteacher lashes out at Priya and tells her that she had hidden her supernatural powers from the world ever since she was born and was kept in the orphanage. She also informs her that she has deleted the videos from everyone's phone and requests her to go to her mother as no one will let her live at peace after they learn about her powers. The warden then shows her Bani Sharma's photograph with a few other people and tells her that one of the women in it is her mother. Soon, the police officers arrive and Priya runs away from the college.

On the road, a lot of people are puzzled after they see Priya's behaviour. Later on, she meets Arnav and the duo urges Swati to let her live in the house. Swati's father agrees to the same and gives her a room in his house. Soon, the weather starts turning muggy and a snake follows Priya. Rehaan makes a dashing entry and a group of women follow him and ask him for his autographs. Priya reaches home and looks at the pic and thinks she has to search for at least one woman. Soon, her headteacher, whom she calls mom, calls her up and asks her about her health. Priya tells her that she's not feeling well and that something bad is going to happen. Meanwhile, Swati's father invites her to a party in Mussoorie, where Rehaan is also present.

