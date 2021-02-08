'Kumkum Bhagya' 8 Feb Written Update: Digvijay Challenges Police, Threatens To Kill Abhi

Zee TV's show, Kumkum Bhagya, starring Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia in lead roles is witnessing some high-end drama. While Abhi and Pragya exchange vows at the temple, Digvijay meets the officers and threatens them. While the entire family awaits the duo's entry, Aliya fumes in anger. Buaji falls on the ground and the kumkum plate breaks, leaving the entire family in shock. Here's Kumkum Bhagya 8 February 2021 written update.

In the Kumkum Bhagya latest episode, Abhi fills sindoor on Pragya's forehead and the duo shares a warm moment together. Pragya also ties a thread on her husband's hand for his safety. She promises to fight with him and to be there for him until her last breath. Abhi also hugs his ladylove and tells her that he will never leave her alone from now onwards. Digvijay, on the other hand, goes to meet the police officer and asks him about Abhi’s whereabouts. However, the police decide to remain tongue-tied about it. He also tells Digvijay that Abhi is a good man and that he has done no harm to anyone. After Digvijay leaves, the officer is worried about Abhi's safety.

Meanwhile, the two lovebirds take a car and leave for home. Abhi's Dadi makes all the arrangements for their arrival and Aliya feels jealous that no one is asking her about her health. She also gets irritated after they decorate the whole house. In some time, Buaji's ankle twists and she falls on the ground. The kumkum plate also breaks down and everything drops on the floor. Dadi feels that something wrong is coming their way and that this sign isn't good. Abhi and Pragya fall into major trouble after Digvijay's men pose as police officers and follow them.

They pretend to be officers and get into the duo's car. At first, Pragya feels something is wrong, however, the police divert their attention. Later on, they bluff and tell Abhi that his cousin is getting married and hence they will stop by at a nearby bungalow. Soon, the twist in the tale comes to light when a group of other policemen bump into Digvijay's men.

