'Anupamaa' Plot Receives Flak From 'Tenali Rama' Actor Ajay Chaudhary

Anupamaa is a Hindi serial which has been quite popular in recent times. Anupamaa TRP rating crossed that of Tarak Mehta ka Oolta Chashma and Saath Nibhana Sathiya to become the highest-rated TRP show. Rupali Ganguly is shown as the protagonist of the show who faces an identity crisis when she figures out her husband has an extramarital affair. Anupamaa cast includes Rupali Ganguly, Paras Kalnawat, Sudhanshu Pandey, Anagha Bhosale and Nidhi Shah.

Anupamaa faces backlash from Tenali Rama actor Ajay Chaudhary

The plot of the story revolves around Anupamaa. The journey of a devoted housewife, who is usually looked down upon by her family and husband, has a change of heart and wants to create an identity for herself aired on television it got a lot of love from the audience. Ajay Chaudhary, in a recent interview with Spotboye, had a contrasting opinion. Ajay Chaudhary's Instagram clearly shows that he is a family man. The actor said that television shows should be family-friendly which everyone can sit and enjoy together. He said Anupamaa's content isn't fit for TV while clarifying that he isn't against the content of the show. He was of the opinion that such shows are fit for OTT platforms than television.

The actor further added that the plot of the show is not family-friendly because it sends out the wrong message to kids when they see stories involving cheating and extramarital affairs. He revealed that his mother, his wife and his five-year-old daughter all watch this show. They were all hooked to it but upon finding out the plot of the show, he made his daughter stop watching it as he felt it was inappropriate for someone her age to engage in such content. He said he does not understand as to why did the makers and the channel agree on promoting such shows. He said that there is better content that should be made and circulated on television which is better for the young generation. The actor also said he does watch such content but on Netflix or other OTT platforms where it can be accessed individually.

Ajay Chaudhary is an Indian Television actor who was last seen on TV in the show Tenali Rama. Tenali Rama cast includes Krishna Bharadwaj, Pankaj Berry, Manav Gohil and Priyamvada Kant.

